Abu Dhabi to host final round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup on 16-17 December

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) Top-class jiu-jitsu returns to the UAE capital this week with the final round of the prestigious Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena. Top players from seven clubs will take to the mats on Thursday and Friday, 16th-17th December, across various weight categories. ` Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the open belt competition will see players in teens (aged under 16), juveniles (under 18), and adults (over 18) compete for victory.

Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, UAEJJF board Member, said, "The Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup is considered the most important among the local championships and enjoys an exceptional place in all of our hearts. The Cup gives a platform for the clubs to showcase their development by putting their best players forward to compete against their peers. This is a championship all the clubs want to win."

"We are proud to have women competing in the championship this year for the first time in line with our mission to increase participation among various segments of society.

Al Ain Club athlete Thiab Al Nuaimi said, "Participating in this tournament is of great importance to us as players, giving us the opportunity to compete against the best in the country.

He added, "The first round of the championship was a great showcase for jiu-jitsu in the UAE and we know it will be a tough competition this weekend."

Balqis Al Hashimi, a purple belt holder who competes in the youth category for Palms sports Team 777, expressed her excitement to return to the competition, hoping to produce a winning performance for her club.

She added, "The President's Cup, and our triumph in it, at the end of the season is the best reward for our efforts throughout the season, and it stimulates us to continue our road in the new season."