ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) Representatives of 50 law enforcement agencies from the member countries in the International Security Alliance, ISA, will be taking part in the first joint security exercise, ISALEX19, which will kick off on Sunday.

The participants include representatives from tactical teams, rapid intervention units, media, communications, civil defence, and explosive ordnance disposal, EOD, teams.

The exercise will simulate a real-life security threat in a virtual context, to test the readiness of the different teams and to evaluate the tools, strategies and procedures developed jointly between member countries since the launch of the Alliance in 2017.

The International Security Alliance, which was launched in Abu Dhabi in 2017, is an international working group to confront organised, transnational and extremist crimes through joint security cooperation projects and the exchange of expertise on the practices implemented across these countries.

The alliance now comprises nine countries, the United Arab Emirates, France, the Italian Republic, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Kingdom of Spain, the Republic of Senegal, the Republic of Singapore, and the Slovak Republic.