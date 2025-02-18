Open Menu

Abu Dhabi To Host ‘Made In Russia’ Festival February 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 02:45 PM

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) The UAE capital is set to welcome the "Made in Russia" Festival & Fair, taking place from 21st to 25th February at Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Organised in collaboration with the Russian Export Centre, this vibrant festival invites residents and visitors to embark on an immersive journey into Russia’s rich cultural heritage, traditions, and cutting-edge industries, all in a lively and entertaining atmosphere.

With free entry, the festival promises a diverse programme filled with exciting showcases, live performances, and exclusive shopping experiences featuring authentic Russian products.

The festival brings together over 10 leading Russian beauty brands, featuring eco-friendly, natural skincare and cosmetic products known for their high quality and effectiveness.

One of the festival’s cultural highlights is Mezen painting, a centuries-old artistic tradition from Russia’s northern regions.

This distinctive art form is characterised by its bold black and red patterns, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural heritage of the Mezen region in Arkhangelsk.

The festival will host captivating live performances by some of Russia’s most renowned artists.

Families and children will enjoy exclusive screenings of Russia’s most popular animated films, presented by leading studios. In the evenings, the festival transforms into an entertainment hub with a DJ KIDY music performance and a vibrant nightlife atmosphere.

Beyond culture and entertainment, the festival also serves as a strategic business platform to promote Russian exports and foster new commercial partnerships. A dedicated B2B networking programme will bring together industry professionals, paving the way for exciting trade and investment opportunities between Russia and the UAE.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Exports Business Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Mezen Hub February All From Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

1 minute ago
 Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

16 minutes ago
 NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

46 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

2 hours ago
 ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

2 hours ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

2 hours ago
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

5 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year an ..

ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..

5 hours ago
 China's NEV output, sales surge in January

China's NEV output, sales surge in January

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East