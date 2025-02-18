Abu Dhabi To Host ‘Made In Russia’ Festival February 21
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) The UAE capital is set to welcome the "Made in Russia" Festival & Fair, taking place from 21st to 25th February at Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Organised in collaboration with the Russian Export Centre, this vibrant festival invites residents and visitors to embark on an immersive journey into Russia’s rich cultural heritage, traditions, and cutting-edge industries, all in a lively and entertaining atmosphere.
With free entry, the festival promises a diverse programme filled with exciting showcases, live performances, and exclusive shopping experiences featuring authentic Russian products.
The festival brings together over 10 leading Russian beauty brands, featuring eco-friendly, natural skincare and cosmetic products known for their high quality and effectiveness.
One of the festival’s cultural highlights is Mezen painting, a centuries-old artistic tradition from Russia’s northern regions.
This distinctive art form is characterised by its bold black and red patterns, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural heritage of the Mezen region in Arkhangelsk.
The festival will host captivating live performances by some of Russia’s most renowned artists.
Families and children will enjoy exclusive screenings of Russia’s most popular animated films, presented by leading studios. In the evenings, the festival transforms into an entertainment hub with a DJ KIDY music performance and a vibrant nightlife atmosphere.
Beyond culture and entertainment, the festival also serves as a strategic business platform to promote Russian exports and foster new commercial partnerships. A dedicated B2B networking programme will bring together industry professionals, paving the way for exciting trade and investment opportunities between Russia and the UAE.
