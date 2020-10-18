Abu Dhabi to host oil and gas industry’s largest online exhibition in November

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Abu Dhabi will host the oil and gas industry’s largest online exhibition and conference, as the ADIPEC Virtual Conference brings together over 5,000 government ministers, global energy leaders and professionals to assess the collective measures the sector is putting in place to fast-track recovery, post COVID-19.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, the ADIPEC Virtual Conference will run from 9th - 12th November and will feature more than 135 sessions, with over 700 renowned speakers and 115 technical sessions.

The virtual exhibition will host more than 100 exhibiting companies and the live content will give attendees access to world-class industry content.

The conference will provide a platform for the thought leadership that will frame the future oil and gas landscape.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Chairman of ADIPEC, said, "Despite facing unprecedented challenges in 2020, our industry has shown remarkable flexibility, commitment and a strong resilience in responding to adverse market conditions. As we continue to meet the global demand for energy, I am confident that ADIPEC will provide many new opportunities for collaboration and innovation as we respond to new realities throughout global markets."

During the ADIPEC Virtual Conference, participants will focus on how the energy sector is responding and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. Against a backdrop of the complex trends and dynamics that have impacted global markets they will also provide new perspectives on how the industry can build future resilience and engage with the challenges and opportunities of energy transition.

Confirmed speakers include: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Group CEO of ADNOC; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary-General of OPEC; Joseph McMonigle, Secretary-General of International Energy Forum; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total; Bernard Looney, CEO of BP; Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni; Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO of INPEX Corporation; Mario Mehren, CEO of Wintershall DEA; Philippe Boisseau, CEO of Cepsa; Meg Gentle, President and CEO of Tellurian and Hajime Wakuda, President of the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the ADIPEC awards as industry leaders honour the people, projects and ideas that continue to shape the future of the oil and gas industry. This year’s event will be held online in a virtual ceremony on Monday 9th November.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the ADIPEC Awards and CEO of ADNOC LNG, said, "The winners of all 10 ADIPEC awards represent the very best of the global oil and gas industry. Today, more than ever, our industry needs new ideas and cutting-edge thinking from individuals, projects and companies like those taking part in these awards. The ADIPEC Award entries all demonstrate new ways of working, breaking down barriers and driving positive change during these challenging times. I would like to congratulate everyone who submitted, as well as the winners."

Alongside the virtual conference programme, the technical conference organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers will bring together the energy and non-energy technical leaders, who are at the forefront of the post-pandemic economic recovery.

The expanded ADIPEC Virtual Downstream Technical Conference, organised by dmg events, will explore the role of Artificial Intelligence and digitalisation in refining and petrochemicals; decarbonisation; the future workforce; energy security, efficiency and management and the future impact of the downstream on the circular economy.