Abu Dhabi to host Qudwa Forum in October

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) The Education Affairs Office of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi has announced that the third edition of Qudwa Forum, will be held on 5th - 6th October, 2019 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi.

Qudwa, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is a platform for teachers that aims to improve the teaching profession in the UAE by educating on the latest teaching innovations and facilitating networking with education leaders, while placing teachers at the heart of the education conversation.

Under the theme "Teaching For Global Competence", Qudwa Forum 2019 seeks to position the UAE as a global leader in the education sector with a future-ready education system by evaluating the ability of students to thrive in a rapidly changing global environment. This increasingly depends on the capacity of teachers to impart a new set of skills to foster global competencies, in addition to impacting regulation and policy.

The Forum will bring together more than 600 teachers from across the UAE, as well as high-profile experts and decision-makers.

Qudwa continues to be held in Abu Dhabi as part of the Emirate's strategic plans in order to invest in the education sector. These plans aim to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a leader in the education sector worldwide, which aligns with the goals of Abu Dhabi Government Accelerators Programme "Ghadan 21".

"Since its launch, Qudwa has been endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who continues to give the highest support to the teaching profession and to developing competencies to meet global education standards. The event aligns with UAE Vision 2021, which emphasises the development of a first-rate education system where all schools have exceptional leadership and internationally accredited teaching staff. In turn, Qudwa supports Abu Dhabi Plan, which aims to transform the education and teaching systems across the Emirate," said Mohamed K. Al Neaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

The forum, he said, is an important platform to share best practices that can improve and reinforce teaching skills across the UAE, as it invites teachers to discuss their challenges and debate issues in the education system. It also sheds light on leading initiatives that have transformed education around the world.

Held biennially, Qudwa is supported by strategic partners including the Ministry of Education, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority of Dubai, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, as well as by knowledge partners among which Teach For All, and the Centre for Global Education at Asia Society.