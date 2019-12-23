UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi To Host Sport Business Summit In January 2020

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:00 PM

Abu Dhabi to host Sport Business Summit in January 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) Leaders, the global conference and publishing organisation in sport, are partnering with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADSC, for a second year to bring the world-renowned Sport Business Summit back to Abu Dhabi on 21st and 22nd January.

Government officials, investors, brands and sports rights holders will have the opportunity to connect, share insight and do business with international sponsors, clubs, leagues and broadcasters involved or investing in the middle East.

The two-day Summit, due to take place at Yas Marina Circuit, home to the annual Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, will welcome 450 attendees, host over 20 international speakers and will delve into the evolving global sports market.

Delegates will have an opportunity to hear best practice case studies on how teams connect with fans, how fans connect with brands, and how Abu Dhabi connects with the rest of the world.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, "Hosting the summit for the second successive year is a continuation of the progress we made in fulfilling the sports council’s ambitious plans."

"We strongly believe everyone would benefit from the ideas, knowledge, expertise and experiences of the speakers. The summit coincides with a number of sporting events hosted by the UAE in general and Abu Dhabi in particular," he added.

Simon Lau, Leaders Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, commented, "Abu Dhabi has a proven track record of hosting world-class sporting events and we’re really looking forward to returning for our 2nd global Sport Business Summit once again in the heart of the Middle East."

