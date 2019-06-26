Abu Dhabi to host summit on women’s empowerment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The General Women's Union, GWU, the Office of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, UN Women, in Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Countries, and Vogue Arabia Magazine are organising a women’s conference, which will be held in Abu Dhabi in November, under the slogan, "The Will Summit."

The summit aims to increase awareness about the importance of gender equality, and promote women’s empowerment in the middle East and North Africa.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said that the Union will help draft the summit’s agenda, especially as the UAE is a success story in terms of achieving gender balance.

"Emirati women have been a national priority for many years, and we are lucky to receive significant support from the country’s leadership. H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has supported women and exerted significant efforts to achieve their advancement," she added.

Moza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women Communication Office in Abu Dhabi, said that UN Women aims to support women and help them overcome the obstacles facing their advancement, as well as increase media coverage of women's activities and their achievements and gains.

She also welcomed the cooperation of the GWU, the Nervora Foundation and Vogue Arabia in increasing awareness of women’s issues in the region, noting that the summit will address ways of ending discrimination against women.

In a press release, the conference’s organisers declared that the event will focus on the achievements of women in business, entrepreneurship, technology, art and sports, and will highlight exceptional success stories.

The press release noted that the summit will precede the launch of the 'Will Initiative', which is the global platform for empowering women and encouraging cooperation between private sector companies and governments.

The summit aims to inspire future generations of female leaders through highlighting success stories, and its agenda and speakers will soon be announced on the initiative's website.

Shashi Menon, Founder and CEO of Nervora, said, that the first Will Summit will be a leading platform, noting that his company's publications and media platforms have always highlighted issues related to defending and empowering women.

"We have a responsibility to shape social concepts, and we are proud to be a partner of the summit. Our monthly magazine is always keen to highlight the achievements of women in the Arab world, as well as condemn negative practices, such as violence against women and racial discrimination," said Manuel Arnault, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Arabia.