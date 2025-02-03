Abu Dhabi to host SWAAC ELSO 2025 conference February 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is set to host the 2025 SWAAC ELSO Annual Conference from 6th to 8th February at Conrad Hotel Abu Dhabi.

South and West Asia and African Countries [SWAAC] is a chapter of the Extracorporeal Life Support Organisation [ELSO] and holds annual conferences that rotate through the member nations.

This year’s event is expected to be attended by over 1,000 delegates, along with leading experts in the field of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation [ECMO] and industry stakeholders from all over the world. ECMO is a modern life-saving therapy which can support patients who, despite conventional medical treatment, remain sick and are at imminent risk of dying from severe heart and/or lung failure.

The conference will offer groundbreaking insights, discussions, groundbreaking research, and new clinical practices in the field of ECMO.

This year, alongside SWAAC ELSO conference, Abu Dhabi will also be hosting the ECMONet Annual Meeting. ECMONet is a global network of some of the most well-regarded researchers, and it is dedicated to advancing the science and application of ECMO therapies, focusing on setting priorities for future research in the field of ECMO.