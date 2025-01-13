Abu Dhabi To Host Third Round Of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Abu Dhabi is set to host the third round of the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship on 18th-19th January, organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.
The round will take place on the waters of the Abu Dhabi Corniche, showcasing high-speed powerboats and precision control.
The first round of the championship was held last December in Abu Dhabi, while the second round took place in Sharjah at the beginning of January. The competition will continue with six rounds in total, concluding in April with the final round in Sharjah.
Commenting on the occasion, Acting Director of Marine Sports Nasser Al Dhaheri emphasised the importance of equipping various segments of society with key skills to enhance their performance, promote marine sports, and support young talents by preparing them for international competitions.
