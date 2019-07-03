UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi To Host UAE Warriors VII On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:45 PM

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

Final preparations for the 7th edition of the MMA fighting championship, UAE Warriors, are underway

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Final preparations for the 7th edition of the MMA fighting championship, UAE Warriors, are underway. Taking place in Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City, Abu Dhabi on 5th July 2019, the upcoming edition promises to be biggest yet with 12 highly anticipated bouts between 24 fighters from 15 countries including the USA, UK, Brazil, Lebanon, Morocco, Iraq, The Philippines, Australia, Tunisia, Tajikistan, Egypt, India, France, Romania and Cameroon.

Commenting on the massive success of this championship, Fouad Darwish, Palms Sports General Manager and Championship Director, says, "UAE Warriors managed to grab the attention of MMA fighters and fans across the world and proved its status as a prestigious platform in which international mixed martial artists are keen to partake in its exhilarating action to showcase their skills, talents and techniques to a global audience."

"Even before the conclusion of our last event back in May, our matchmakers started receiving requests from tens of fighters to feature in the upcoming event, or any subsequent edition for that matter.

Today, we have a deep pool of talented fighters to choose from - ensuring an increasingly higher level of technical performance is presented to our ever growing fan base,"Darwish added during a press conference on Wednesday.

The event features 3 main events including 2 title fights, while the main card offers 9 equally exciting match-ups.

The main event is a heavyweight title bout between 2 giants, Chi Lewis-Parry verses Ben Adwubi from Germany. Will ‘Chopper Chi’ maintain his unbeaten record, or will the multi-talented sensation Ben ‘Fresh’ Adwubi, having already made a name for himself as an internet celebrity, comedian, model, and pro football player, steal the show? Established in 2012, UAE Warriors has cultivated an international reputation amongst industry leaders and fans alike through the consistent delivery of action-packed matchups and top-tier production.

