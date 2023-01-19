Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2023) In October 2023 the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC) will be hosting the World Amateur Team Championship (WATC) at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Following the recent announcement and approval from the International Golf Federation (IGF), the 2023 WATC venue has officially been changed to Abu Dhabi Golf Club, National Course. In conjunction with this announcement, the EGF and Abu Dhabi Sports Council have agreed to partner in successfully hosting the 2023 WATC in the United Arab Emirates.

The World Amateur Team Championships are a biennial international amateur golf competition conducted by the International Golf Federation. The championships will be held in the middle East for the first time since their inauguration in 1958. 2023 will mark the 33rd men’s championship for the Eisenhower Trophy which will be held from 18th–21st October and the 30th women’s championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy which will be held from 25th-28th October 2023. The competition brings together the best amateur golfers who have aspirations of collegiate golf or turning professional. Some of the biggest Names in golf who participated in the WATC are Annika Sorenstam (SWE) ’90, ’92, Jack Nicklaus (USA) ’60, Colin Montgomerie (GBI) ’84, Sergio Garcia (ESP) ’96, ‘98, Rory McIlroy (IRE) ’06 and Tiger Woods (USA) ’94.

Last month the EGF and ADSC were delighted to receive a visit from IGF Executive Director Antony Scanlan. Mr. Scanlon was appointed IGF Executive Director in 2010 and is responsible for the promotion of golf as an Olympic Sport, the international development of golf, and the representation of golf within the Olympic Movement. His visit to Abu Dhabi marked the beginning of the organisation of the WATC in Abu Dhabi.

Scanlon had this to say following his visit to Abu Dhabi “The IGF is very excited to be holding our first World Amateur Team Championships in the Middle East. The Abu Dhabi Golf Club will provide the best male and female amateur players in the world with the opportunity to compete on an exceptional course at a world-class facility. We thank the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and look forward to working with the Emirates Golf Federation on the successful delivery of the Championships.”

The IGF comprises 152 national federation members from 149 countries.

After hosting 16 editions of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi Golf Club will be the host of many big events next year, starting with Hero Cup, a recently announced Challenge Tour event, and the World Amateur Team Championships. Abu Dhabi Golf Club was designed by Peter Harradine in 1998. The impressive clubhouse, built in the shape of a falcon with its wings outstretched, overlooks the golf course.