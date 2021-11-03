Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the country, has announced that the UAE capital will host the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship (JJWC), from 3rd to 11th November under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, strengthening the emirate’s position as a global home for the martial art and combat sport.

Organised by the UAEJJF under the umbrella of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), the 9-day action-packed martial arts showcase, which takes place at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena, attracts 2000 elite athletes, including 59 male and 57 female stars from the UAE, from 65 countries.

‏The World Jiu-Jitsu Championship is a qualification stage for the World Games 2022. The UAE harvested 52 coloured medals in the 2019 competition.

Abu Dhabi will also host the Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) from 14th to 19th November.

The two events will provide Emirati fighters with the perfect platform to continue developing their skills against the world’s best and offer the last opportunity to qualify for the World Games 2022, in the United States.