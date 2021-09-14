UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi To Host World Triathlon Para Championships

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC) announced today that the World Triathlon Para Championships will be added to the event schedule at the upcoming World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi presented by Daman, which is set to take place on Yas Island on 5th and 6th November.

The World Triathlon Para Championships returns once again, after its activities were halt last year due to the pandemic. Abu Dhabi will now host two consecutive World Triathlon Para Championships, with the race in 2021, previously scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy, now serving also as a test for the 2022 World Championships that will be part of next year’s World Triathlon Championship Finals.

The race format will include nine sport classes of para triathlon competing in six medal events per gender, with 12 World Champions to be crowned in Abu Dhabi. Alongside the Para Championships, 110 elite athletes will compete in the World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi presented by Daman.

The 2-day triathlon will also host a variety of races for amateur triathletes, including waves dedicated to athletes of determination. Participants can choose from the Super Sprint, Sprint, and Olympic race distances – either as an individual or as part of a relay team. The selection of race categories means that the event is welcoming to athletes of all abilities – from first-timers looking for a new challenge, up to seasoned pros looking for a new personal best. In line with government guidelines and to ensure the safety of all participants, the field will be limited and the event will host races for athletes aged 18 years and over only.

The junior races are expected to return in 2022.

Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of ADSC, said, "We are delighted to welcome the World Triathlon Championship Series back to Abu Dhabi in 2021. The addition of the World Triathlon Para Championship adds to that excitement - as a country dedicated to inclusion, we simply could not pass on the opportunity to host some of the most inspirational elite para triathletes from around the world here in the Capital, just weeks after they competed at the Tokyo Paralympic Games."

"The World Triathlon Abu Dhabi presented by Daman encompasses everything that Abu Dhabi Sports Council strives to achieve - an internationally acclaimed sporting spectacle for all to enjoy, from those just starting out in triathlon up to newly-crowned Olympic and Paralympic champions fresh from Tokyo," Al Awani said, adding that this event also highlights Abu Dhabi’s unique ability to host major events and Championships with the highest possible standards of safety and security.

From her side, Marisol Casado, World Triathlon President and IOC member, said, "We are absolutely delighted and grateful to our friends in Abu Dhabi who have stepped up to organize the Para Triathlon World Championships after Italy were unable to host."

"I know that the last year and a half has been a difficult time for all para triathletes, so bringing them the opportunity of competing at the highest level and for the world titles is great news. To be able to have them taking the stage once more just a few months after the Paralympics will give them extra exposure and engagement that will be valuable for them and our sport," she added.

