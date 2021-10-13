Abu Dhabi to host World Utilities Congress in May 2022

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The inaugural edition of the World Utilities Congress will be held in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 11th May 2022, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The event will be hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and organised by dmg events.

Taking place just a few months after COP26, the congress will provide a powerful, global networking and knowledge exchange platform, drawing together ministers, global leaders and key power and water industry stakeholders to discuss business-critical needs as well as to network and identify new solutions and opportunities. This event will showcase the sector’s central role in transitioning to a new era for sustainable energy and water and how it is embracing technological changes that will transform the industry.

Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, commented, "As the host of the inaugural edition of the World Utilities Congress, we are honoured to have the support of H.

H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at such an important event for our sector and for the emirate. Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates has articulated a firm commitment to its sustainability agenda and this event will put decarbonisation, renewable energy and sustainability at the heart of its programme. The support of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed further strengthens that commitment to future-proofing the utilities sector."

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, the organiser of the World Utilities Congress, said, "We are honoured that Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed will be the patron of the event and have been delighted with the overwhelming support that the World Utilities Congress is receiving from its key partners in the UAE and supporters from across the world."

The World Utilities Congress is supported by the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC).