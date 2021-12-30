Abu Dhabi to issue digital birth certificates for newborns

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2021) Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, has announced that birth certificates for newborns can now be issued digitally through "TAMM", the Abu Dhabi Government Services platform.

The issuance of digital birth certificates is TAMM’s latest digital service, in addition to the various services available on the platform. Following childbirth, Newborns’ parents will receive a notification from the healthcare facility prior to being notified of the registration and login procedures. They will then be prompted to upload the required documents and pay the required fees to receive a digital copy of their newborn’s birth certificate.

The new digital system will be effective as of 30th December 2021 and applies to newborns across the emirate. Individuals seeking to issue additional certificates for previous birth dates issued from any of the emirate’s hospitals can also make use of the new service.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of DoH, said, "As the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, DoH continues to raise the bar and offer new healthcare services in line with its digital transformation strategy. At DoH, we look forward to achieving an overall digital transformation across all healthcare-related government services and creating a more efficient healthcare system in the emirate.

We are pleased to work alongside Abu Dhabi Digital Authority to digitise additional services as part of ‘TAMM’. By leveraging the advanced digital infrastructure available in Abu Dhabi, we were able to provide the community with efficient access to a wide range of online services."

Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), said, "We are proud of such an achievement, which is a result of our fruitful collaboration with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi. The new digital service supports the digital transformation efforts in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, joining over 700 government services that can be accomplished digitally through the "TAMM" platform."

Al Askar added, "ADDA continues to work hand in hand with its partners to provide, enable and support a proactive, specialised, integrated and secure digital government system that harnesses technology and innovative digital solutions to provide government services. These services exceed customer expectations and support sustainable development efforts in Abu Dhabi."

Previously, birth certificates were issued through dedicated offices located in Abu Dhabi across various healthcare facilities. It also required the presence of parents or legal guardians to process all the required documents.

Newborn birth certificates must be issued within a period of 30 days from the date of birth.