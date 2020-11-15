Abu Dhabi to launch Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival next Friday under precautionary measures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) The Higher Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival 2020 announced today that the festival’s activities will begin on Friday, 20th October, in Al Wathbah, Abu Dhabi.

Named in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the United Arab Emirates, the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival celebrates the country's cultural inheritance, showcases the rich diversity of its traditions and enlightens visitors about the legacy of the nation’s founder and the UAE's vibrant and diverse culture through culture, arts, crafts, food and customs.

Sheikh Zayed Festival is Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the festival aims to promote pride of the heritage Zayed has instilled in the UAE and presents visitors with events that reflect the rich diversity of UAE heritage and world heritage, to inspire and stimulate the dissemination of values of harmony and coexistence.

Sheikh Zayed Festival is global cultural festival held annually to coincide with National Day celebrations. As one of the largest cultural festivals in the UAE, it has been selected among the five most important cultural events in the world. The festival welcomes more than a million visitors from multiple nationalities in distinguished family atmosphere, and it includes major events suitable for all ages.

The festival takes the visitors on an unforgettable tour of the world's cultural wonders in one destination, with internationally-themed activities to thrill family members of all ages. Grand pavilions and exhibitions offering live displays of Emirati traditions, culture and landmarks, taking visitors on a voyage back in time to the history of the UAE.

Multicultural heritage districts conveniently converging in a global neighborhood that proudly showcases the world's iconic architectural attractions, thriving bazaars.

Spectacular fireworks display, and the dazzling Emirates Fountain & Laser show which uses advanced features to create eye-catching rhythmical patterns.

The committee added that the 90-day festival will be held under the slogan, "UAE: The Crossroad of Civilisations," and feature 3,500 international cultural events, and host 17,000 participants and exhibitors from 30 countries around the world, noting that there will be also be some 100 events for children.

The committee stressed its keenness to carry out precautionary measures aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus through its continuous coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, and the Department of Culture and Tourism.

The committee noted that the precautionary measures include thermal cameras at the entrance, as well as signs stressing that social distancing must be respected, while affirming the necessity for the public to adhere to the festival’s capacity in terms of exhibitions and side events. The festival is expected to receive between 50,000 to 80,000 pre-booked visitors daily.

The committee noted that some events will be postponed until further notice, depending on the health situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including the "March of the Union" that was set to take place as part of the 49th National Day celebrations on 4th December, 2020, in keeping with precautionary measures. Emirati folkloric performances will also be cancelled because of the difficulty to maintain physical distancing.

The committee further stated that the festival will witness special celebrations to mark National Day on 2nd December, which will include a wide range of local and international activities and events.

Special recreational activities are dedicated for children, encouraging young adventurers to nurture their skills, discover their passions and explore their talents. An appetising selection of the very best local and international restaurants and food trucks, serving exotic multicultural cuisine to satisfy all tastes.

The festival also features camel and horse races, falconry shows, musical performances and a variety of competitions and fireworks.

The National Archive is taking part in The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival with a special "The Nation Memory" exhibition portraying the UAE’s history through Sheikh Zayed's meetings with astronauts from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, his passion for space as well as his great role in establishing and building the UAE, along with his local and international achievements.