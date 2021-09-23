UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi To Offer 4 Months Of Live Music Through ‘Sauce’ Series

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:30 PM

Abu Dhabi to offer 4 months of live music through ‘Sauce’ series

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is bringing the beat back to the emirate with the launch of Sauce, a series of live music events, which will take place on beautiful beachfronts and in trendy bars, world-class hotels and restaurants over a four-month period.

Taking in 41 venues and featuring 51 artists, Sauce will highlight the rich and authentic musical talent based in Abu Dhabi, as well as bring in international headliners including DJ Margo, Leone Murphy, Jaymie Deville and Ghani.

"We are proud to bring Sauce to the UAE for the first time, creating a showstopping experience for both residents and visitors," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. "The exceptional four-month programme will further promote Abu Dhabi as a destination of distinction as well as an ever-growing lifestyle and entertainment hub globally. The event is yet another indication of Abu Dhabi’s ability to host international events whilst maintaining the highest levels of health and safety standards.

"

Whether you want an immersive dinner, a pool party with an international DJ, or to be serenaded by soulful Jazz, Sauce events will cater to every musical taste, from RnB to dance music to classical. The shows will run for four months in venues across Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island and Abu Dhabi Island.

"Sauce is redefining entertainment to create one-of-a-kind immersive experiences, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s growing status as a lifestyle and entertainment hub," added Mohammad Theyab Al Ahbabi, Founder of Hype Sauce Events & Exhibition Management, the company behind the programme. "For years now, Abu Dhabi has been home to a thriving and eclectic community of artists, musicians, and other creative talents. Through Sauce, we aim to shine the spotlight on Abu Dhabi’s homegrown talent as well as the international artists that are drawn to its shores. And of course, through this programme we intend to enhance the experience of every visitor by offering a vast and exciting variety of music and entertainment options."

Related Topics

Music UAE Company Abu Dhabi Hub Event From Jazz

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

2 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

3 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

2 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.