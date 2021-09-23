Abu Dhabi to offer 4 months of live music through ‘Sauce’ series

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is bringing the beat back to the emirate with the launch of Sauce, a series of live music events, which will take place on beautiful beachfronts and in trendy bars, world-class hotels and restaurants over a four-month period.

Taking in 41 venues and featuring 51 artists, Sauce will highlight the rich and authentic musical talent based in Abu Dhabi, as well as bring in international headliners including DJ Margo, Leone Murphy, Jaymie Deville and Ghani.

"We are proud to bring Sauce to the UAE for the first time, creating a showstopping experience for both residents and visitors," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. "The exceptional four-month programme will further promote Abu Dhabi as a destination of distinction as well as an ever-growing lifestyle and entertainment hub globally. The event is yet another indication of Abu Dhabi’s ability to host international events whilst maintaining the highest levels of health and safety standards.

"

Whether you want an immersive dinner, a pool party with an international DJ, or to be serenaded by soulful Jazz, Sauce events will cater to every musical taste, from RnB to dance music to classical. The shows will run for four months in venues across Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island and Abu Dhabi Island.

"Sauce is redefining entertainment to create one-of-a-kind immersive experiences, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s growing status as a lifestyle and entertainment hub," added Mohammad Theyab Al Ahbabi, Founder of Hype Sauce Events & Exhibition Management, the company behind the programme. "For years now, Abu Dhabi has been home to a thriving and eclectic community of artists, musicians, and other creative talents. Through Sauce, we aim to shine the spotlight on Abu Dhabi’s homegrown talent as well as the international artists that are drawn to its shores. And of course, through this programme we intend to enhance the experience of every visitor by offering a vast and exciting variety of music and entertainment options."