Abu Dhabi to resume all activities within two weeks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic has announced that it has started working with all concerned and relevant authorities to fully resume economic, tourism, cultural and entertainment activities in the emirate within two weeks.

This decision comes after the success of efforts made to maintain a low percentage of confirmed cases per total tests conducted in the emirate.

The committee said it will work with the authorities to review and enhance the precautionary and preventive measures currently in place to protect all members of the community and its visitors and preserve the health gains achieved so far.

The committee and its partners will continue all efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which includes active tracing and mass testing across the emirate, providing free tests for communities with high population density and industrial zones workers, and periodically testing all employees in vital sectors such as shopping malls and restaurants every two weeks.

The committee will also continue the humanitarian efforts made during this period to stabilise the community and address the needs of all of its members.

The committee renewed its call to community members to continue their cooperation and commitment to follow preventive and precautionary measures and to make them a way of life. The committee also wishes to remind the public of their individual and shared responsibility to protect themselves, their families and the entire community, and the importance of cooperating to ensure the success of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to maintain public health.