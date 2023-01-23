Abu Dhabi to welcome world’s best riders for 10th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2023) Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy (FBMA), organisers of the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup, has announced more than 300 of the best riders from around the world will compete in the 10th edition of the event, which will have the biggest prize pool in the tournament’s history.

This year’s event will take place from 26th to 29th January at Abu Dhabi’s Al Forsan International Sports Resort, and will feature more than 330 horses, ridden by over 300 riders as they compete across 20 classes from 6 different categories for a total prize pool of AED 800,000 – the largest in the event’s history in recognition of the 10th milestone edition.

The categories include: CSICH-A, CSIJ-A, CSIY-A, Nationals Special, CSIYH1 and the main show-piece CSIL2. The event provides a special platform for female riders and showjumpers both across the UAE and internationally.

Among the 34 countries that will be represented include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, Great Britain, USA, India, South Africa and China.

Details of the Cup were revealed during a press conference at Al Forsan International Sports Resort, attended by Dr.

Omniyat Al Hajeri, FBMA Vice Chairwoman, and other key officials of FBMA and strategic partners.

The annual FBMA International Show Jumping Cup, is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and the President of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Ladies Clubs.

The organisers have also revealed it will host a ‘Professional Photography Workshop’ that will be taught by Hind Al Raeesi, an Emirati photographer that specialises in sports and portrait photography.

Running on 28th and 29th January from 15:00 to 17:00, participants will be taught the basics of photography using their smartphones, the important angles to take a distinctive and high-quality pictures, and methods of editing using professional editing programmes. They will also receive exclusive tips that help will them as a photographer.