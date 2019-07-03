UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Tobacco Trade Declines In 2018

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:45 PM

Abu Dhabi tobacco trade declines in 2018

The value of Abu Dhabi’s trade in raw tobacco and manufactured tobacco products declined sharply in 2018 compared to 2017, reflecting the success of the decision to apply excise tax

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) The value of Abu Dhabi’s trade in raw tobacco and manufactured tobacco products declined sharply in 2018 compared to 2017, reflecting the success of the decision to apply excise tax.

The UAE began applying excise tax on selected goods that are harmful to public health in October 2017. An excise tax of 100 percent was imposed on tobacco while percentages ranging from 50 percent to 100 percent were imposed on other products, such as carbonated drinks and energy drinks.

The total value of Abu Dhabi’s tobacco trade dropped to around AED62.

4 million from last year, compared to AED410 million in 2017, according Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi, SCAD.

The same statistics also show that most of the emirate’s tobacco trade was in the form of re-exports, valued at around AED57.5 million in 2018, representing 92 percent of the total trade in tobacco products.

During the same year, imports of tobacco products were value at around AED2.5 million while the value of exports amounted to only AED2.4 million.

The final quarter of 2018 witnessed a decline in Abu Dhabi’s trade in tobacco and its derivatives by 53.4 percent.

Related Topics

Exports UAE Same October 2017 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

14 minutes ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

29 minutes ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

51 minutes ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

55 minutes ago

PHRMAG officials discuss industry trends at AGM

1 hour ago

Department of Health updates standard on reporting ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.