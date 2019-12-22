Abu Dhabi toll gates active during peak hours beginning 2nd January

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) The Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, and the Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, in Abu Dhabi have announced that some elements of the Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System Executive Regulations have been amended.

According to the two authorities, the toll system will be activated on 2nd January 2020 during peak hours only and aims to reduce traffic congestion, enhance the smoothness of the traffic flow and encourage the use of alternative modes of transport.

Peak hours, as determined by DMT, are from 07:00 to 9:00 and 17:00 to 19:00 from Saturday to Thursday.

Privately-owned vehicles passing through toll gates will be charged AED4.00. Daily charges will be capped at AED16.00 per vehicle. The fees will be deducted from the driver’s account.

No fees will be levied during off-peak hours, Fridays or official holidays.

ITC is implementing the Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System on four gates located at the four main bridges in Abu Dhabi City: Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge and Musaffah Bridge. The toll fees will be calculated according to the vehicle’s licence plate number.

DMT and ITC indicated that monthly payments for each vehicle will be limited to AED200 for the driver’s first vehicle, AED150 for the second vehicle and AED100 for the third and each additional vehicle. Exemptions are limited to one vehicle per applicant. The Toll Gate System is applied to company vehicles at the same cost but with no daily or monthly maximum limit fees.

The two authorities stated that Senior Emiratis, People of Determination, limited-income Emiratis and Emirati retirees are exempted from paying the toll fees. Individuals within these categories can apply for an exemption request by visiting one of ITC's Customer Happiness Centres, and presenting their Emirates ID, vehicle registration card, and other necessary documentation.

Individual exemptions are limited to one vehicle only, the ITC explained, adding, all exemptions are valid for one year and may be renewed according to the terms and regulations set by ITC.

The ITC also stated that taxis licenced in Abu Dhabi, towed vehicles, public buses, school buses registered in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, public buses with 26-seaters or more, electric vehicles, the General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police vehicles, Ministry of Interior vehicles, other Emirates Police vehicles, ambulances, Armed Forces vehicles, Civil Defence vehicles and motorbikes will all be exempted from paying the toll fees.

As part of DMT and ITC’s plans to offer alternative traveling solutions to the public, it was announced recently that ITC has expanded the public transport network in Abu Dhabi as 327 new buses were purchased.

An additional 47 regional trips were added to transport the public to Abu Dhabi City.

More trips were added on the bridges, including 43 additional trips on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Bridge coming from Al Shahama and Yas Island and additional 104 trips through Al Maqta Bridges coming from Musaffah, Bani Yas and Al Nahdha.

To facilitate the registration process in Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System, ITC has created free accounts for all Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles. Each driver received an SMS with his/her account details and were requested to activate their accounts. In case the SMS is lost, the public can contact ITC’s Call Centre on 80088888.

As for vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi Emirate, ITC urges drivers to register before the end of the test period and to activate their accounts in order to avoid violations.

The Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System is expected to impact society positively by reducing traffic and encouraging the use of alternative modes of transport, such as carpooling, thus reducing the use of individual vehicles.

It also seeks to utilise technology in traffic management and creating an intelligent and sustainable system that supports Abu Dhabi’s efforts to become a smart city.

The Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System also encourages the public to plan for their trips and select the most suitable times to travel. Also, it helps to preserve the roads’ infrastructure and sustainability, in turn improving the transport sector’s efficiency and the quality of life in Abu Dhabi.