Abu Dhabi Tourism and Data Analytics Forum gathers industry stakeholders to discuss the latest trends and insights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Data Analytics Forum will take place on 28th March as a virtual event.

Established in 2019, the forum is a gathering for the tourism industry in Abu Dhabi to exchange data and insights on the latest trends impacting travel and tourism, presenting a unique opportunity for industry experts, analysts, and researchers to share key data, findings, and developments with tourism industry stakeholders in a bid to create industry-specific initiatives.

The 2021 edition of the Forum aims to provide participating tourism professionals with the tools and insights to aid in the enhancement of the overall sector. It also aims to shape the future of the tourism industry in Abu Dhabi through a series of innovative discussions and talks. The virtual event will feature approximately 20 expert speakers in eight key sessions and discussions, as well as unique networking opportunities for hundreds of tourism industry professionals in the emirate. This year’s edition will also cover the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector in order to identify future opportunities for recovery and growth.

"The Forum was founded with the purpose of creating a unique platform that showcases the latest data and technology to encourage dialogue around the future of the industry," said Nawal Rashed Al Hassani, Executive Director of the Strategy and Planning Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"The Forum’s approach is one that is rooted in science and analytics to produce accurate information and reliable strategies for the future. In that, the Forum also provides the opportunity for the patrons and leaders of the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi to come together and shape the future of our industry together."

The successful inaugural event, which took place in December 2019, was marked by the emergence of important data points and insights that signalled key growth points as well as risk mitigation tactics for the industry. The 2021 edition is set to see the participation of leading brands such as Wego, Expedia Group, ADNEC Group, and Google MENA with the aim to position Abu Dhabi as a leader on the subject of analytics in tourism regionally and identify opportunities to grow the industry and capitalise on emerging trends as they arise.

"During volatile periods such as the one we are living in today, it is important to come together to address the challenges of the present and share best practices for the future. Only through this dialogue can we begin to establish effective strategies and solutions to overcome the difficulties we face and pave the way for a brighter future for the tourism industry. The event provides an open-source platform for such dialogue, and we are looking forward to gathering with all of our industry peers to drive this conversation forward," added Al Hassani.