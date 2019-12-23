Abu Dhabi trade in works of art reaches AED6.6 billion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has seen a 71 percent increase in works of art, collectors' pieces and antiques trade commodity.

In a trade figures report released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, total trade of the commodity for the first nine months of 2019 reached approximately AED6.

60 billion, compared to AED3.86 billion for the same period in 2018.

The main shift was as a result of a 24 percent year-to-date increase in imports in 2019 (AED5.05 billion) compared to the same period in 2018 (AED2.54 billion), the SCAD figures revealed.