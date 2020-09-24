UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Transfers Ownership Of ENEC To ADQ

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:30 PM

Abu Dhabi transfers ownership of ENEC to ADQ

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, today announced the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, has been added to its utilities portfolio.

"Under a resolution issued by Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the full ownership of ENEC’s shares were transferred to ADQ from the Government of Abu Dhabi with immediate effect," ADQ said in a statement.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said, "We welcome ENEC to our portfolio of companies which comprises some of Abu Dhabi’s most successful and ambitious enterprises. We are working closely with our utilities companies, including TAQA, EWEC, ADSSC and now ENEC, to advance our nation’s solid infrastructure that is vital for supporting the growth and development of many sectors of the economy."

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, "We are pleased to join ADQ, as part of our commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic diversification.

We remain fully committed in our quest to delivering this new form of emissions-free electricity to strengthen and sustain the UAE’s energy sector. With the recent commencement of operations of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, we are supplying clean electricity to the UAE, and are committed to safely and efficiently generating electricity, supported by working with our UAE partners and stakeholders."

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Investment Officer at ADQ, said, "Nuclear energy has a crucial role to play in our nation’s future, and we look forward to working closely with ENEC as it continues to build on its ambitious peaceful energy programme with the highest international safety and quality standards. ENEC’s delivery of clean electricity from nuclear energy across the UAE further diversifies the power generation sources and reinforces our reliable power grid."

ENEC joins ADQ’s strategic utilities portfolio that also includes Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, TAQA; Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company, ADSSC; and Emirates Water and Electricity Company, EWEC.

Related Topics

Resolution Electricity Water Nuclear UAE Company Abu Dhabi From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guinea-Bissa ..

2 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

8 minutes ago

Match officials for National T20 Cup announced

13 minutes ago

President AJK lauds efforts of diaspora community ..

16 minutes ago

AJK President urges youth to shun prejudices

1 hour ago

UAE highlights commitment of GCC countries to prom ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.