Abu Dhabi Translation Conference discusses roles of literature and translation in transferring knowledge

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) The 7th Abu Dhabi International Translation Conference, under its 2019 title of 'Word to the World', kicked off today at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi. Aiming to highlight the role of translation in building bridges between disparate cultures, the two-day event is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi.

Internationally renowned and award-winning authors, academics, translators, and publishers from the region and beyond have gathered to discuss the role of literature and translation as an effective tool for transferring knowledge, forging connections, and enhancing understanding between peoples and nations. Sessions will explore ways to improve the quality of translation while tackling challenges in the industry, providing an opportunity for participants to exchange their experience and brainstorm solutions.

Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Authority, and Patrick Moody, the British Ambassador to the UAE, attended the conference’s opening ceremony, in the presence of the 41 esteemed participants from 21 Arab and foreign countries.

In his opening remarks, Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of Dar Al Kutub Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, highlighted the significant role that the Abu Dhabi International Translation Conference has played over the past years in cementing the role of DCT Abu Dhabi’s Kalima Translation Project as a critical actor in introducing the Arab reader to knowledge from around the world.

"Today we celebrate another great achievement of the Kalima Translation Project, which is the addition of five new international languages to its list of translations - Korean, Ukrainian, Finnish, Polish, and Hindi - bringing the total number of languages to 18," said Al Ali. "We have faced many challenges relating to translation of content into Arabic. Therefore, our conference today functions as a platform for exchanging knowledge, for probing the horizons of translation and tackling the industry’s challenges through sharing and open dialogue.

"The Kalima Translation Project has created an environment that embraces translators and offers them a platform for their literary creations. We recognize that translation is not a mechanical process, but rather a creative act that requires nuance, cultural sensitivity and the ability to be adaptable and deal with literary, scientific and intellectual texts," added Al Ali.

Moderated by Abu Dhabi tv’s Suhail Al Zubaidi, the opening session 'What Should and Should Not be Translated from and to Arabic' featured the German author David Wagner, the Saudi critic and author Dr. Saad Al-Bazei and Professor of Arabic Literature at the Sorbonne, Frederic Lagrange.

Wagner pointed out that translators are the best readers and that translating his own work was a personal ambition of his, which – like most writers – was not fulfilled until he authored his seventh book.

He spoke about the most important paradoxes of translation and the accuracy of meanings when translating in order to maintain the spirit of the content and convey to the reader the full range of intended experiences and feelings.

Dr. Al-Bazei highlighted the challenges facing the translation sector and the importance of developing standards by non-profit organisations that can guide the industry and enhance the role of literary editing in improving the quality of translation. He also pointed out the importance of translating scientific journals in order to convey the latest international knowledge in all priority areas to the scientific and literary circles in the Arab world.

On the other hand, Frederic Lagrange discussed the translation of the contemporary Arabic novel into French. He pointed out the importance of quality translation in light of the dominance of popular works on what should and should not be translated in the Arab literary field. He stressed the importance of subjecting translation, especially fiction, to the rules of the literary field. "The translation of 'unqualified' works into a foreign language bestows on it undue symbolic and metaphorical capital that is essentially a disruption of the balances and a reflection of an unacceptable image of the Arab literary arena," he said.

The second session, moderated by Emirati poet and journalist Adel Khazzam, dealt with 'The Reality of Translating Arabic into Other Languages', bringing together Dr. Mohammed Hasan Alwan, Executive Director of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Sector at the Saudi Ministry of Culture; Anwar Moghith, Director of Cairo National Translation Center; and Margaret Obank, Banipal Publisher and Editor-in-Chief.

Margaret Obank spoke about the beginnings, 22 years ago, of Banipal Magazine, which specialises exclusively in the translation and publication of modern Arabic literature in English. She presented a number of challenges faced in the translation of Arabic literary works and spoke to how the magazine has become an international reference, thanks to relying on a pool of talented translators. Obank highlighted the importance of the Saif Ghobash Banipal prize for Arabic Literary Translation, which brings together dozens of translators each year and recognises their great work.

Anwar Moghith, a recipient of the Ibn Khaldun-Senghor Translation Award, stressed the importance of coordination between the poles of the literary field to define a set of criteria for what deserves to be translated from Arabic into other languages; namely that which ultimately enriches world literature. Moghith stressed the importance of editing in producing Arabic text, an act which greatly enhances quality.

Mohammed Hasan Alwan reviewed his personal experience as a novelist whose work has been translated into English and French and pointed out the role played by publishers in disseminating literature that stereotypes the Arab world and shrinks from breaking these stereotypes.