Abu Dhabi University, Al Suwaidi Foundation & Group to develop students' literary and artistic skills

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) Dr. Hamed bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and Chairman of the Al Suwaidi Foundation and Group, and Professor Waqar Ahmed, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, have signed an agreement to develop students' literary and artistic skills, increase their cultural awareness and create a renewed focus on the value that arts, culture and creativity can bring to communities.

Dr. Al Suwaidi expressed his pleasure in the signing of this agreement and emphasised that this step comes within the framework of the group's strategy to support emerging young talents and enable them to engage with new topic areas, integrated through different artistic and literary workshops and programmes.

Professor Waqar Ahmed pointed out that Abu Dhabi University seeks to develop academic partnerships that aim to raise education in various fields and advance the continuous and permanent development of student talents by enriching the knowledge content with unique educational and training programmes.

Samia Badr, Strategic Partnerships and Media Manager, confirmed that this agreement creates a new start towards achieving the common goal of both entities, which is to expand cooperation in the fields of culture, arts and creativity, highlighting that the Al Suwaidi Foundation Group spares no effort in refining students’ academic development to prepare them for their professional careers.