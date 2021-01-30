UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi University, Al Suwaidi Foundation & Group To Develop Students' Literary And Artistic Skills

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

Abu Dhabi University, Al Suwaidi Foundation & Group to develop students' literary and artistic skills

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) Dr. Hamed bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and Chairman of the Al Suwaidi Foundation and Group, and Professor Waqar Ahmed, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, have signed an agreement to develop students' literary and artistic skills, increase their cultural awareness and create a renewed focus on the value that arts, culture and creativity can bring to communities.

Dr. Al Suwaidi expressed his pleasure in the signing of this agreement and emphasised that this step comes within the framework of the group's strategy to support emerging young talents and enable them to engage with new topic areas, integrated through different artistic and literary workshops and programmes.

Professor Waqar Ahmed pointed out that Abu Dhabi University seeks to develop academic partnerships that aim to raise education in various fields and advance the continuous and permanent development of student talents by enriching the knowledge content with unique educational and training programmes.

Samia Badr, Strategic Partnerships and Media Manager, confirmed that this agreement creates a new start towards achieving the common goal of both entities, which is to expand cooperation in the fields of culture, arts and creativity, highlighting that the Al Suwaidi Foundation Group spares no effort in refining students’ academic development to prepare them for their professional careers.

Related Topics

Education Student Abu Dhabi Young Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Aslihan Hatun shares special messages for Pakistan ..

12 minutes ago

Trump's Residency at Mar-a-Lago Under Legal Review ..

5 minutes ago

Promising Pernia Khan of Wapda upset Raheela Kashi ..

5 minutes ago

PDM is using all cards through the best possible w ..

39 minutes ago

75,000 Afghan refugee families impacted by COVID-1 ..

37 minutes ago

Use of technology crucial to ensure quality educat ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.