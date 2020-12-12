Abu Dhabi University announces Health and Wellness Ambassadors for academic year 2020-2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2020) Following the launch of its "Health and Wellness Ambassador Program", the College of Health Sciences, CoHS, has announced its Health and Wellness Ambassadors, HWAs, for the academic year 2020-2021, during a pinning ceremony that was held at ADU’s campus in Abu Dhabi. The program aims to engage students to participate in preparing wellness and health-related activities for ADU and the UAE community.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Aysha Al Dhaheri, Section Head - Health Promotion at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, ADU Provost, Professor Thomas Hochstettler; Dean of CoHS, Professor Wassim Y. Almaoui; HWAs Coordinator, Dr. Nisreen Alwan; HWAs Committee Members, Ms. Manal Ben Khadra, Ms. Maha Khan, and Mr. Nour Al Dain Shamaylah; and members from ADU community. Members of ADU’s senior management and faculty members from the CoHS were also present alongside the Health and Wellness Ambassadors.

Prof. Wassim Y. Almawi commented: "I am pleased today to recognize ADU’s Health and Wellness Ambassadors who will play a vital role in supporting ADU’s core values to ensure the health and safety of our community. Our objective is to equip our students with the necessary skillsets to become future health professionals and fulfill the capacity gaps in local and international healthcare sectors in the UAE and beyond.

"

He added: "I am confident that our ambassadors will contribute to ADU’s mission to provide holistic learning opportunities for our students and encourage proactive engagement and contributions to the community as a whole."

In their capacity as Health and Wellness Ambassadors, students will put their skills to work to build a culture of health and wellbeing in the local community and beyond and will contribute to enhancing the implementation of the University’s mandate of expanding students’ leadership in healthcare, through organizing and overlooking health education, campaigns, fundraising, and related activities. In addition to that, the Health and Wellness Ambassadors will receive special trainings and guidance by CoHS faculty who will support and monitor the activities of the program, which will include planning for awareness campaigns and activities on various health topics to enhance the awareness in the community such as COVID-19, diabetes, breast cancer, mental health and other topics.