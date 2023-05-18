UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi University Concludes 10th Edition Of Its Undergraduate Research Competition

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its Undergraduate Research Competition

ABU DHABI, May (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2023) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) concluded its 10th Undergraduate Research Competition (URC) in a hybrid format, under the patronage of Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education.

The URC provides students with a platform to showcase their innovative ideas and transform them into research and creative projects. The competition aims to develop the skills of students and foster the next generation of creators, innovators, entrepreneurs, and researchers contributing to the UAE's knowledge-based economy and sustainability.

Sponsored by ExxonMobil and Raytheon Emirates, the competition saw participation from various countries, including Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Yemen. The event had 600 on-campus attendees and 500 individuals joining virtually.

As part of ADU's vision, the university aims to empower students and enhance their research skills, enabling them to transform their projects into innovative business ideas and explore new frontiers in their fields of study.

With over 400 submissions from 64 universities across 14 countries, teams had the opportunity to submit their research projects to ADU's 'Launchpad start-up' program. This program supports selected students by offering additional mentoring and funding to turn their promising projects into market-ready ventures.

During the competition, 59 teams from participating universities were awarded prizes in 19 categories for their exceptional research ideas. Additionally, three teams received Launchpad Start-up Initiative Awards.

Professor Philip Hamill, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said, “ADU’s Undergraduate Research Competition is a great opportunity for students to showcase their research projects and gain transferable skills sought by employers.

I would like to recognise the dedication and the hard work students have put into developing their unique submissions. We at ADU would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to all the mentors and judges for their ongoing efforts in supporting our students as well as the generous sponsorship by Raytheon Emirates and ExxonMobil.”

Taher Hamid, President of ExxonMobil UAE, commented, “We work with Abu Dhabi University to ensure that our efforts are tailored to address students’ educational needs. ExxonMobil recognises education as the fundamental building block of individual opportunity and economic growth, for which STEM skills are critical. Towards that goal, we are privileged to sponsor Abu Dhabi University’s 10th edition of the Undergraduate Research Competition, fostering the interest of students in the UAE and the region to innovate with cutting-edge technology thus become catalysts for change.”

Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director, Raytheon Emirates, said, “At Raytheon Emirates, we are deeply invested in fostering STEM education and Research and Development to help pave the way for a promising future. We are proud to back this year's Undergraduate Research Competition, an event that provides an invaluable platform for students to ignite their inquiry-driven minds and transform their pioneering ideas into substantial research contributions.”

ADU’s URC is the largest undergraduate research event in the GCC and MENA region that targets all major programmes and serves as a scientific platform that allows universities to showcase their undergraduate scientific research. URC is a learning through research initiative that enables young researchers to develop and enhance valuable 21st century skills including critical and analytical thinking, collaboration, communication and problem solving.

Related Topics

India Century Technology Business Palestine Iran Education Egypt Yemen Iraq UAE Kuwait Abu Dhabi Oman Young Indonesia Saudi Arabia Lebanon United Arab Emirates Vietnam Event All From

Recent Stories

Australian football: Remarkable milestones followi ..

Australian football: Remarkable milestones following entry into AFC

34 seconds ago
 World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

46 minutes ago
 Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for ..

Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for Grazia Magazine

2 hours ago
 Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's ..

Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's rock pool

2 hours ago
 PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd ..

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line ..

3 hours ago
 US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.