Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its Undergraduate Research Competition

ABU DHABI, May (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2023) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) concluded its 10th Undergraduate Research Competition (URC) in a hybrid format, under the patronage of Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education.

The URC provides students with a platform to showcase their innovative ideas and transform them into research and creative projects. The competition aims to develop the skills of students and foster the next generation of creators, innovators, entrepreneurs, and researchers contributing to the UAE's knowledge-based economy and sustainability.

Sponsored by ExxonMobil and Raytheon Emirates, the competition saw participation from various countries, including Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Yemen. The event had 600 on-campus attendees and 500 individuals joining virtually.

As part of ADU's vision, the university aims to empower students and enhance their research skills, enabling them to transform their projects into innovative business ideas and explore new frontiers in their fields of study.

With over 400 submissions from 64 universities across 14 countries, teams had the opportunity to submit their research projects to ADU's 'Launchpad start-up' program. This program supports selected students by offering additional mentoring and funding to turn their promising projects into market-ready ventures.

During the competition, 59 teams from participating universities were awarded prizes in 19 categories for their exceptional research ideas. Additionally, three teams received Launchpad Start-up Initiative Awards.

Professor Philip Hamill, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said, “ADU’s Undergraduate Research Competition is a great opportunity for students to showcase their research projects and gain transferable skills sought by employers.

I would like to recognise the dedication and the hard work students have put into developing their unique submissions. We at ADU would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to all the mentors and judges for their ongoing efforts in supporting our students as well as the generous sponsorship by Raytheon Emirates and ExxonMobil.”

Taher Hamid, President of ExxonMobil UAE, commented, “We work with Abu Dhabi University to ensure that our efforts are tailored to address students’ educational needs. ExxonMobil recognises education as the fundamental building block of individual opportunity and economic growth, for which STEM skills are critical. Towards that goal, we are privileged to sponsor Abu Dhabi University’s 10th edition of the Undergraduate Research Competition, fostering the interest of students in the UAE and the region to innovate with cutting-edge technology thus become catalysts for change.”

Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director, Raytheon Emirates, said, “At Raytheon Emirates, we are deeply invested in fostering STEM education and Research and Development to help pave the way for a promising future. We are proud to back this year's Undergraduate Research Competition, an event that provides an invaluable platform for students to ignite their inquiry-driven minds and transform their pioneering ideas into substantial research contributions.”

ADU’s URC is the largest undergraduate research event in the GCC and MENA region that targets all major programmes and serves as a scientific platform that allows universities to showcase their undergraduate scientific research. URC is a learning through research initiative that enables young researchers to develop and enhance valuable 21st century skills including critical and analytical thinking, collaboration, communication and problem solving.