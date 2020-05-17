UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi University Creates Face Shield Prototype To Support Local Healthcare Sector

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 07:00 PM

Abu Dhabi University creates face shield prototype to support local healthcare sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi University, ADU, College of Engineering, COE, has rallied its engineering labs to join the fight against COVID-19, and by working closely with hospitals in Abu Dhabi produced over 1,000 clips required for face masks within just two days.

Additionally, ADU has successfully developed its first prototype of a face shield to be provided to hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the emirate.

The parts were manufactured by ADU’s faculty members, Eng. Abid Abdul Azeez, a Teaching Assistant specialising in Mechanical Engineering, and Archit. Ahmed Al Awawdah, a Teaching Assistant specialising in Architecture, under the supervision of Dr. Mohammad Alkhedher, the Chair of the Mechanical Engineering Department, and Dr. Magdy Ibrahim, the Chair of the Architecture and Interior Design Department. They created a modified design for the face shield by laser cutting the plastic material in such a way that it is comfortable for use.

The final prototype took two days to create, including the initial blueprint design that was developed by modifying the existing design in order to accommodate the comfort factor and the time for manufacturing and assembling the parts.

The university aims to send 100 shields to hospitals in the weeks ahead.

"Using the resources available within our facilities, and the expertise of our resident faculty members and teaching assistants, we have been able to use advanced technology to support the local healthcare sector. We look forward to expanding our reach to other hospitals to share the products and do our part to help combat the virus," said Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU.

"We were successful in creating the prototype using machinery in our laboratory, which we have also embedded in our curriculum for students to use as part of developing their practical skills. We support the students in using advanced technologies, such as 3D printing machines and laser cutting techniques, as part of our vision to provide our students with a holistic learning experience," said Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean, College of Engineering.

Related Topics

Technology Abu Dhabi Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

46 minutes ago

Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

2 hours ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.