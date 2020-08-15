Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation ceremony for 2020 cohort

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) Under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Abu Dhabi University, ADU, has celebrated the graduation of its 14th cohort in a virtual ceremony that welcomed 1,679 graduates, 725 of which were graduates from undergraduate programmes and 954 from postgraduate programmes.

This year’s graduation ceremony, held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic was also attended by Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ADU’s board of Directors; Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU; Salem Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations; the University’s college Deans, faculty members and staff, and families of the graduates.

Sheikh Nahyan said, "This is a momentous occasion to celebrate our graduates. We are proud to see them carry ADU’s name as a badge of honour as they enter their next chapter. Although we are celebrating this year’s cohort differently thanks to technology, we remain confident that the world will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. Our ability to hold this ceremony virtually is a testament to our beloved country’s commitment and sheer determination to work together in pursuit of success."

He continued, "Abu Dhabi University's annual graduation ceremony presents us with a special opportunity to extend our sincerest gratitude and highest respect to the leaders of our nation. We are especially proud of the wise vision that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, advocates. It is a vision that underscores the role of education in developing our youth and enabling them to contribute to the sustainable development of the UAE.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to express our pride in following the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of ADU's Board of Trustees. We celebrate his vision today and value his directives that have empowered Abu Dhabi University to play an integral role in teaching, research, and community service according to the best international standards," Sheikh Nahyan added.

"We would be remiss, of course, not to acknowledge the hard work of ADU’s senior management, as well as faculty and staff members. We offer our congratulations to the parents of the graduates and appreciate the effort and the care they have provided to their children. We continue to welcome more students each year, with a new campus recently opened in Al Ain. To date we have over 15,000 proud ADU alumni," he added.

Dr. Al Dhaheri extended his gratitude to Sheikh Nahyan for attending the graduation ceremony and expressed his pride in Abu Dhabi University’s commitment to boosting the intellectual development of students who will graduate to be leaders and positive contributors to society.

On behalf of his fellow graduates, Saud Al Shamsi, ADU graduate, gave his valedictorian speech, saying, "2020 has proven to be one of the most challenging years my generation has ever encountered. And yet, despite the obstacles that have appeared, the ADU community has come together, as always, as a strong, united family overcoming the difficulties that have come our way."