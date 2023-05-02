Abu Dhabi University Honours Winners Of 7th Edition Of Its 'Arts For Autism' Competition

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2023) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) honoured the winners of the seventh "Arts for Autism" Competition, organised by ADU's College of Arts and Sciences in collaboration with the Emirates Autism Society, the Ministry of education, and the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation.

The competition received over 160 art pieces from students across the UAE, with no specific theme. ADU's campus was illuminated in blue for Autism Awareness Month, and ADU students participated in initiatives to raise awareness, including an Autism Spectrum Disorder Symposium with over 230 attendees.

Chancellor Ghassan Aouad of Abu Dhabi University stated that it is essential to ensure that no one is left behind during the unprecedented changes and challenges the world is currently experiencing. He added that as educators, they aim to empower all subsets of the community to express themselves, and the "Arts for Autism" Competition reflects their commitment to diversity and innovation.

Aouad expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Education, the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, and the Emirates Autism Society for their efforts in making the event a success.

Founder of Abu Dhabi Culture and Arts Group, Huda Ibrahim Al Khamis, also expressed her satisfaction in the partnership with ADU in organising the annual drawing competition, which reflects their sustainable programme, "Culture of Determination: Together for Integration."

The competition featured participants from various institutions, including Dubai Autism Centre, Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Madar International school Rashid Centre for People of Determination, Mayoor Private School Abu Dhabi, and Maplewood Canadian International School.

Additionally, Masarat Centre for Development and Empowerment, Al Ain Centre for Care and Rehabilitation, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (all campuses), and Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (all campuses) also took part in the competition.

The competition culminated in two groups of winners representing two age categories: six to 11 years old and 12 to 25 years old.

In the six to 11 years old category, Khalil Amr Ibrahim Barakat from Dubai Autism Centre and Srishti Sarkar from Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities took first place, while Amira Al Ronas Al Derai from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination - Al-Qua Centre for Care and Rehabilitation received second place. In addition, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil Al Hosani from Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services - Khorfakkan Branch secured third place.

In the 12 to 25 years category, Ghena Qudaih from Maplewood Canadian International School took first place, followed by Shaima Aladdin Abdullah from Masarat Centre for Development and Empowerment in second place. Finally, Mohammed Khalid Al Shamsi from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination - Al Ain Autism Centre secured third place. Moreover, several artworks were awarded the jury selection award.