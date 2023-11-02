Open Menu

Abu Dhabi University Hosts Symposium To Advance Education Through Innovation And Research

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and research

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in collaboration with the Gulf Standardisation Organization (GSO) and The AdWisers, hosted a Symposium under the theme “From Excellence to Impact: Standardization, Research, Innovation and Quality Education”.

The symposium delivered a vibrant, enriching and valuable learning experience for students focused on research and innovation.

The symposium featured two sessions. The first session is titled “A truly competitive and integrated ecosystem”, and the second session, “Drivers for global success”.

The event witnessed the participation of a wide group of subject matter experts and leaders from renowned organisations such as the Chief Executive Officer of The AdWisers, Chairman GCC – Standardization Organisation, ADU and the European Commission. In addition to CEN-CENELEC, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), University of Tunis El-Manar – National school of Engineering and Green Climate Fund.

The speakers shared their expertise, stimulated challenging analysis, and started thought-provoking reflections that showcased and demonstrated the advantages of a more integrated nexus of Standardization-Research-Innovation (SRI), along with quality education.

Speakers presented their views on the most fascinating dynamics shaping our world, by combining different perspectives, international trends, and remarkable case studies.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development at ADU, said, “We are delighted to host the symposium along with our strategic partners GSO and AdWisers, who are as committed as ADU in fostering research and innovation among students and the wider community. The symposium aligns with our anniversary, which celebrates 20 years of excellence in academia and supporting talented graduates. Through this event, we seek to make a significant impact at the nexus of standardization, research, and quality education, on a national and global scale.”

In addition, speakers aided in fostering an integrated ecosystem combining SRI and quality education. This contributes to the GSO’s and ADU’s innovative mission that will pave the way for further cooperation and dedicated support at an international level between researchers, standardisers, academia, industry, and international partners.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Abu Dhabi Tunis Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

6 minutes ago
 UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

21 minutes ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

21 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbek ..

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilater ..

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

2 hours ago
“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

4 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

4 hours ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East