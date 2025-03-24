Abu Dhabi University Joins 4th Generation University Initiative
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th March 2025 (WAM) – In a significant step towards enriching innovation and enhancing its global academic presence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has officially joined the 4th Generation University (4GU) initiative. This pioneering global community unites leading universities dedicated to reshaping education, advancing research, and driving societal development to exchange knowledge, expertise and best practices.
By aligning with the 4GU initiative, ADU positions itself as a vital cornerstone of regional innovation ecosystems, expanding its contributions beyond traditional education and research. Through dynamic engagement with renowned institutions worldwide, ADU seeks to harness data-driven insights that will empower its evolving role in the higher education landscape.
Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: "In today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, initiatives like the fourth Generation University are essential for cultivating the innovation and agility required to tackle the complex challenges of our time. At ADU, we are committed to not only advancing academic excellence but also empowering our students and faculty with the tools they need to drive meaningful change in the region and beyond.
By collaborating with distinguished institutions worldwide, we can harness diverse insights and pioneering strategies, ensuring that our graduates are equipped to thrive and lead in an interconnected world. This partnership exemplifies our vision of redefining higher education as a dynamic force for societal progress and transformative growth.”
The alliance with 4GU community will enable ADU to exchange transformative knowledge and best practices, ensuring that the value of higher education is upheld and amplified. The university will also gain access to valuable data-driven insights to enhance collaborations with regional and international partners, contributing to the development of a shared impact framework and reinforcing its thought leadership in higher education innovation. This milestone underscores ADU's commitment to shaping the future of education and research, reinforcing its role as a driver of innovation and societal transformation in the UAE and beyond.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative
FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation
Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF
575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers ..
WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote
PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative3 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives phone call from Russian President3 minutes ago
-
India abolishes export duty on onions18 minutes ago
-
FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation48 minutes ago
-
Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF1 hour ago
-
575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers Conference in Sharj ..2 hours ago
-
WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths2 hours ago
-
Seviora Group opens first Middle East office in ADGM2 hours ago
-
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote3 hours ago
-
GME marks first trade on Alternative Crude Ecosystem3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services3 hours ago
-
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent3 hours ago