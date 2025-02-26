Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in collaboration with UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, launched the First International Sustainability Leaders Meeting (ISLM) at its main campus, welcoming over 250 participants from 40 countries.

The event aligns with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030, which aims to contribute four to five percent to the UAE’s GDP by optimising sustainability initiatives in the academic sector.

The ISLM brought together national and global sustainability leaders, experts, and higher education institutions, alongside representatives from the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), international universities, industries, and global ranking organisations.

Under the theme Doing Sustainable Development Goals in Higher Education: The Story of Our Institution and Society, the inaugural ISLM featured strategic discussions on integrating the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within academic institutions to drive global sustainability efforts.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, welcomed attendees, including Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, and Professor Riri Fitri Sari, Chairperson of UI GreenMetric World University Rankings.

Professor Aouad said, “Abu Dhabi University is proud to host the First International Sustainability Leaders Meeting alongside UI GreenMetric. As the global sustainability conversation grows, this gathering fosters meaningful collaborations that equip universities with the necessary tools and strategies to drive real change. Through innovation and transformative action, we are addressing today’s environmental challenges and shaping a more sustainable future.”

Professor Fitri Sari highlighted the meeting’s significance, stating, “This collaboration is crucial in bringing university leaders together to share sustainability efforts and advance sustainable practices in higher education and beyond. The UAE, and Abu Dhabi in particular, set a remarkable example with their strong commitment to sustainability, showcasing innovation and leadership in creating a greener future.

”

Professor Sherine Farouk, Associate Provost for Academic Projects and Internationalisation, Member of the Sustainability Strategic Committee at ADU, and Lead of the Communal Activation Pillar in the UAE Universities Climate Network (UCN), added, “At ADU, we remain committed to equipping students and the community with the knowledge and platforms needed to engage in critical sustainability conversations. By raising awareness and providing opportunities for practical application, we empower students to drive meaningful change.”

The meeting featured key speakers, including Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of Environmental Information Science and Outreach Management at EAD; Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director (AMESA) at QS; and Professor Sherine Farouk.

ISLM hosted high-impact keynote sessions, interactive forums, and expert panel discussions covering Abu Dhabi’s role in sustainable urban development, the evolving role of universities in achieving carbon neutrality, and strategies for implementing the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings Network vision. Discussions also addressed the importance of establishing sustainability offices in universities to integrate sustainable practices and equip students and faculty with the tools needed to contribute to a greener future.

The event underscores ADU’s strong performance in the 2024 UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, where it ranked 344th out of 1,477 institutions worldwide and 2nd in the UAE, improving by 15 places from the previous year.

Organised by ADU, the event was held in collaboration with United Arab Emirates University, National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, University of Szeged, Universitas Diponegoro, Università degli Studi dell'Aquila, Times Higher Education World University Rankings, Universidade de São Paulo, Association of Arab Universities, Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, Tzu Chi University, and the American University in Cairo.