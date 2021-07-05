Abu Dhabi University launches smart initiatives to enhance its orientation programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has launched a series of smart initiatives focusing on communicating with students to help them adjust to university life and understand admission and academic requirements for the upcoming academic year.

The initiatives launched to date have successfully attracted thousands of prospective students.

Among the initiatives implemented is a new website that was launched offering a variety of free courses on a wide range of subjects to students, teachers, parents and staff members. Around 13,000 individuals from the UAE and around the region have already participated in the courses offered.

In addition, a virtual orientation programme for students "Marhabtayn Programme", was developed in collaboration with the College of Arts and Sciences. The programme allows interactive discussions and informative conversations to take place and is designed and hosted by academic advisors and current students to introduce new students to the university’s culture, its academic programmes, campus facilities and student life.

Bassam Murra, Director of Marketing, Enrollment and Registration at ADU, said, "ADU launched the initiatives to ensure new students and families are offered a seamless university experience despite the challenges presented by COVID-19.

We have held various seminars to equip students with the information and resources they need to confidently begin their new academic year.

"Students also have access to a set of activities, including workshops and competitions that help prepare to upskill them for the future needs of the labour market; our academic programmes are in sync with the constantly evolving trends and market needs and that they are prepared to thrive in the future."

ADU has also implemented tools like MS Team whereby students can request virtual appointments to connect with their advisors. Prospective students are also able to schedule appointments for campus tours and get all the information they need as ADU students. This initiative has witnessed a significant impact with over 5,000 local and international students already scheduling appointments.

The Student Recruitment and Admission Office has held more than 40 virtual sessions that showcase the programmes offered, the campus and the student life and offers guidance and support to those seeking. This has resulted in hundreds of high school students attending and are interested in exploring their next step in their academic journey.