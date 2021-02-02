Abu Dhabi University nurtures students’ entrepreneurial skills through incubation programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) To maintain its academic success and in celebration of the UAE Innovation Month 2021, the Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has launched a new incubation programme led by the university’s Innovation Centre.

The programme will develop the entrepreneurial skills of its students and offer young talent the opportunity to work on and prototype innovation projects that may have a wider impact on society.

It delivers substantial support for ADU-sponsored start-ups, combined with mentoring and competency development. In the first phase, the programme will incubate four ADU-based start-ups in the areas of healthcare technology, media production, fashion, parking, and task sharing.

Four start-ups were presented during the launch attended by Professor Thomas Hochstettler, ADU’s Provost; Dr. Philip Hamil, Associate Provost; Dr. Ian Matthews, Vice Chancellor, and Dr. Petra Turkama, Director of Innovation. The four start-ups - Sencillo, Winks, Triadic, and Overseas Media Production - will receive a cash injection into their business and will further benefit from access to all university facilities and its extended community.

Speaking about the programme, Dr. Petra Turkama, Director of Innovation, said, "As our young people enter the workforce today, they are witnessing a global transformation across a vast number of jobs, some of which are becoming obsolete, while others are undergoing momentous change, in addition to the creation of entirely new industries.

"

She added, "Through the Incubation Programme, we seek to nurture the skills of our students, stimulate their creative minds, and unlock their potential. The programme will contribute to the development of an environment that is conducive to their success and empowers them to play an active role in the country’s development. I would like to express my gratitude to the Department of Economic Development, Takamul, and all partners who contributed to providing this opportunity for our students, helping to foster a culture of innovation at the ADU."

Start-ups will be selected based on their potential for sustainable long-term commercial business. As part of the university’s longstanding collaboration with the Department of Economic Development Abu Dhabi’s Takamul programme, an innovation programme to support inventors and promote innovation across the country, the start-ups will receive support from Takamul and be offered an entrepreneurial training programme.

The incubation programme is the university’s first step to significantly invest in upgrading its research and innovation facilities and output. In addition to the programme, the university supports its faculty with significant research grants and provides opportunities for early career researchers through initiatives like the Undergraduate Research Competition. The university also invests in physical facilities to create a platform conducive to high-quality research and scholarly work.