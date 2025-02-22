Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sustainability Leaders Meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in collaboration with UI GreenMetric, announced the inaugural International Sustainability Leaders Meeting (ISLM).

The significant event will take place on February 26th and 27th, 2025 at ADU’s Abu Dhabi campus, with a virtual attendance option. The ISLM will bring together global sustainability leaders, experts and higher education institutions to explore innovative strategies for advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the academic sphere.

The conference is supported by Environmental Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), along with over ten international universities and representatives from various industries and global ranking entities.

Aligned with the UAE’s ambitious sustainability agenda, the first edition of the ISLM is under the theme “Doing Sustainable Development Goals in Higher Education: The Story of Our Institution and Society”.

The meeting will provide a platform for participants to discuss how higher education can contribute to the UAE’s objectives and global SDGs. The event is a testament to ADU’s strong performance in the 2024 UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, where it ranked 344th out of 1,477 institutions worldwide and 2nd in the UAE – a 15-place improvement from the previous year.



Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “At Abu Dhabi University, we firmly believe that universities play a transformative role in shaping sustainable societies.

By embedding sustainability into every facet of our institution, from research and teaching to campus life, we foster a culture of environmental responsibility that equips our students with the knowledge and skills to tackle global challenges.

Through these initiatives, we are empowering tomorrow’s leaders to drive positive change, innovate solutions, and contribute to a resilient and sustainable future for all.”

Throughout the two-day event, attendees will take part in a series of insightful sessions, including keynote addresses, interactive forums, and expert panel discussions that will highlight Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role in sustainable urban development, strategies for achieving carbon neutrality, and approaches to fostering green economies.



The ISLM will feature renowned sustainability experts, policymakers, and academics from the UI GreenMetric Network and beyond, who will share valuable insights into the development and implementation of sustainability policies and programs that deliver lasting environmental and social impact.

The event will also offer a space for participants to contribute their perspectives, furthering the broader sustainability agenda and global SDGs.

The conference aims to deepen participants’ understanding of the critical role sustainability offices play in universities, particularly the importance of dedicated human resources for successful sustainability initiatives.

It will also facilitate the exchange of best practices, as universities from the UI GreenMetric network share their experiences in establishing and managing sustainability offices. Additionally, the conference will drive meaningful change by encouraging universities to implement sustainability policies and programs that ensure lasting environmental and social impact.

It will also highlight the vital role of the sustainability office in integrating sustainable practices into university operations and fostering innovation.

