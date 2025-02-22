- Home
- Middle East
- Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sustainability Leaders M ..
Abu Dhabi University Partners With UI GreenMetric To Host 1st International Sustainability Leaders Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 12:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in collaboration with UI GreenMetric, announced the inaugural International Sustainability Leaders Meeting (ISLM).
The significant event will take place on February 26th and 27th, 2025 at ADU’s Abu Dhabi campus, with a virtual attendance option. The ISLM will bring together global sustainability leaders, experts and higher education institutions to explore innovative strategies for advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the academic sphere.
The conference is supported by Environmental Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), along with over ten international universities and representatives from various industries and global ranking entities.
Aligned with the UAE’s ambitious sustainability agenda, the first edition of the ISLM is under the theme “Doing Sustainable Development Goals in Higher Education: The Story of Our Institution and Society”.
The meeting will provide a platform for participants to discuss how higher education can contribute to the UAE’s objectives and global SDGs. The event is a testament to ADU’s strong performance in the 2024 UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, where it ranked 344th out of 1,477 institutions worldwide and 2nd in the UAE – a 15-place improvement from the previous year.
Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “At Abu Dhabi University, we firmly believe that universities play a transformative role in shaping sustainable societies.
By embedding sustainability into every facet of our institution, from research and teaching to campus life, we foster a culture of environmental responsibility that equips our students with the knowledge and skills to tackle global challenges.
Through these initiatives, we are empowering tomorrow’s leaders to drive positive change, innovate solutions, and contribute to a resilient and sustainable future for all.”
Throughout the two-day event, attendees will take part in a series of insightful sessions, including keynote addresses, interactive forums, and expert panel discussions that will highlight Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role in sustainable urban development, strategies for achieving carbon neutrality, and approaches to fostering green economies.
The ISLM will feature renowned sustainability experts, policymakers, and academics from the UI GreenMetric Network and beyond, who will share valuable insights into the development and implementation of sustainability policies and programs that deliver lasting environmental and social impact.
The event will also offer a space for participants to contribute their perspectives, furthering the broader sustainability agenda and global SDGs.
The conference aims to deepen participants’ understanding of the critical role sustainability offices play in universities, particularly the importance of dedicated human resources for successful sustainability initiatives.
It will also facilitate the exchange of best practices, as universities from the UI GreenMetric network share their experiences in establishing and managing sustainability offices. Additionally, the conference will drive meaningful change by encouraging universities to implement sustainability policies and programs that ensure lasting environmental and social impact.
It will also highlight the vital role of the sustainability office in integrating sustainable practices into university operations and fostering innovation.
Recent Stories
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sustainability Leaders M ..6 minutes ago
-
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR vessel6 minutes ago
-
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressure over next five da ..6 minutes ago
-
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport21 minutes ago
-
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives36 minutes ago
-
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spokesperson36 minutes ago
-
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 20251 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 20251 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show1 hour ago
-
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 20252 hours ago
-
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research2 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat2 hours ago