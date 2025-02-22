Open Menu

Abu Dhabi University Partners With UI GreenMetric To Host 1st International Sustainability Leaders Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 12:15 AM

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sustainability Leaders Meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in collaboration with UI GreenMetric, announced the inaugural International Sustainability Leaders Meeting (ISLM).

The significant event will take place on February 26th and 27th, 2025 at ADU’s Abu Dhabi campus, with a virtual attendance option. The ISLM will bring together global sustainability leaders, experts and higher education institutions to explore innovative strategies for advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the academic sphere.

The conference is supported by Environmental Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), along with over ten international universities and representatives from various industries and global ranking entities.
Aligned with the UAE’s ambitious sustainability agenda, the first edition of the ISLM is under the theme “Doing Sustainable Development Goals in Higher Education: The Story of Our Institution and Society”.

The meeting will provide a platform for participants to discuss how higher education can contribute to the UAE’s objectives and global SDGs. The event is a testament to ADU’s strong performance in the 2024 UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, where it ranked 344th out of 1,477 institutions worldwide and 2nd in the UAE – a 15-place improvement from the previous year.


Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “At Abu Dhabi University, we firmly believe that universities play a transformative role in shaping sustainable societies.

By embedding sustainability into every facet of our institution, from research and teaching to campus life, we foster a culture of environmental responsibility that equips our students with the knowledge and skills to tackle global challenges.

Through these initiatives, we are empowering tomorrow’s leaders to drive positive change, innovate solutions, and contribute to a resilient and sustainable future for all.”
Throughout the two-day event, attendees will take part in a series of insightful sessions, including keynote addresses, interactive forums, and expert panel discussions that will highlight Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role in sustainable urban development, strategies for achieving carbon neutrality, and approaches to fostering green economies.


The ISLM will feature renowned sustainability experts, policymakers, and academics from the UI GreenMetric Network and beyond, who will share valuable insights into the development and implementation of sustainability policies and programs that deliver lasting environmental and social impact.

The event will also offer a space for participants to contribute their perspectives, furthering the broader sustainability agenda and global SDGs.
The conference aims to deepen participants’ understanding of the critical role sustainability offices play in universities, particularly the importance of dedicated human resources for successful sustainability initiatives.

It will also facilitate the exchange of best practices, as universities from the UI GreenMetric network share their experiences in establishing and managing sustainability offices. Additionally, the conference will drive meaningful change by encouraging universities to implement sustainability policies and programs that ensure lasting environmental and social impact.

It will also highlight the vital role of the sustainability office in integrating sustainable practices into university operations and fostering innovation.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exchange Education UAE Abu Dhabi February Event All From Share Best

Recent Stories

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secur ..

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

21 minutes ago
 Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

36 minutes ago
 70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 e ..

70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GA ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Duba ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

1 hour ago
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation ..

Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic ..

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..

2 hours ago
 UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East