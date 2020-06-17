Abu Dhabi University reports surge in number of applications for summer semester

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi University, ADU, announced it has been receiving an unprecedented number of applications for its summer semester, set to run from 28th June until 20th August of the current academic year.

More than 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes within ADU’s five Colleges including Engineering, business, Health Sciences, Arts & Sciences, and Law, are being offered across the University’s campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai.

"Among the comprehensive list of courses available are those from the newly established College of Health Sciences, with programmes in public health, environmental health and safety, laboratory medicine, and human nutrition and dietetics; and new programmes in the College of Engineering, including biomedical engineering, cybersecurity, software engineering and industrial engineering.

"The University’s College of Business, unique in the UAE for holding both the AACSB and EQUIS accreditations, is seeing a surge in applications for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes," ADU said in a statement.

Professor Waqar Ahmad, ADU’s Chancellor, commented, "This is an unprecedentedly successful summer intake for us.

Our programmes are internationally competitive and carry the most prestigious accreditations, making them ideal both for employment and as preparation for further study. Public safety is our prime concern in moving to online admissions. We have invested much thought and effort in making online recruitment intuitive and easy to follow, with our chatbot ‘Saif’ as well as admissions service and faculty colleagues available to support students with their choices."

"We also look forward to receiving applications for the new programmes offered by the College of Health Sciences, our most recent addition to our internationally recognised undergraduate programmes, created to help prepare our graduates to contribute to the healthcare sector’s workforce," Professor Ahmad added.

ADU is home to a variety of scholarship and financial aid programmes. The University recently launched a pioneering initiative at a national level to provide full scholarships for Emirati citizens who are not able to pay their tuition fees. In a unique partnership, the University has entered into a partnership with FAB, to provide fee-loans to fund education.