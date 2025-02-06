Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar To Advance STEM Education, AI Training
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shanghai Stemstar Education Technology Co., Ltd., a prominent education technology company based in Shanghai, China.
This collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening Research and Development (R&D) capabilities, fostering innovation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and equipping students with the skills needed to tackle global challenges in sustainability and technology.
The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, and Deepak Tyagi, Director of Shanghai Stemstar. The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Hamad Odhabi, ADU’s Vice Chancellor for AI and Operational Excellence, Prof. Barry O’Mahony, Provost of ADU, and Salem Al Dhaheri, ADU’s Executive Director of Community Relations.
As part of this partnership, ADU and Shanghai Stemstar will establish a state-of-the-art R&D Centre at the university, which will serve as a hub for advancing research in Artificial Intelligence (AI), STEM and sustainability.
The collaboration will also offer training in AI for high school students, tailored professional development programmes for Shanghai Stemstar employees, joint academic initiatives and support of ADU’s key conferences, such as the ‘International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Future (ICASF).
Additionally, ADU and Shanghai Stemstar will offer training and research programmes, knowledge exchange initiatives, networking opportunities and student-focused camps in high-demand fields such as AI, STEM and sustainability.
Professor Aouad said, “Our strategic partnership with Shanghai Stemstar provides a dynamic platform to enhance STEM education and innovation as well as AI training. Together, we are creating transformative opportunities for students and faculty to engage in cutting-edge research, gain real-world experience and drive meaningful changes in their respective fields.”
Tyagi, in turn, said, “Collaborating with Abu Dhabi University enables us to combine academic rigour with practical innovation. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators who will shape a brighter future.”
