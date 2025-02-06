Open Menu

Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar To Advance STEM Education, AI Training

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shanghai Stemstar Education Technology Co., Ltd., a prominent education technology company based in Shanghai, China.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening Research and Development (R&D) capabilities, fostering innovation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and equipping students with the skills needed to tackle global challenges in sustainability and technology.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, and Deepak Tyagi, Director of Shanghai Stemstar. The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Hamad Odhabi, ADU’s Vice Chancellor for AI and Operational Excellence, Prof. Barry O’Mahony, Provost of ADU, and Salem Al Dhaheri, ADU’s Executive Director of Community Relations.

As part of this partnership, ADU and Shanghai Stemstar will establish a state-of-the-art R&D Centre at the university, which will serve as a hub for advancing research in Artificial Intelligence (AI), STEM and sustainability.

The collaboration will also offer training in AI for high school students, tailored professional development programmes for Shanghai Stemstar employees, joint academic initiatives and support of ADU’s key conferences, such as the ‘International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Future (ICASF).

Additionally, ADU and Shanghai Stemstar will offer training and research programmes, knowledge exchange initiatives, networking opportunities and student-focused camps in high-demand fields such as AI, STEM and sustainability.

Professor Aouad said, “Our strategic partnership with Shanghai Stemstar provides a dynamic platform to enhance STEM education and innovation as well as AI training. Together, we are creating transformative opportunities for students and faculty to engage in cutting-edge research, gain real-world experience and drive meaningful changes in their respective fields.”

Tyagi, in turn, said, “Collaborating with Abu Dhabi University enables us to combine academic rigour with practical innovation. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators who will shape a brighter future.”

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Education China Company Abu Dhabi Shanghai Salem Hub

Recent Stories

FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion i ..

FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and ..

Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance ..

Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training

5 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores coo ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..

47 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income fo ..

ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024

47 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day

47 minutes ago
UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' ..

UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..

47 minutes ago
 Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million vis ..

Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025

47 minutes ago
 Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on de ..

Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..

48 minutes ago
 226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israel ..

226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israeli military operations

49 minutes ago
 Commander of National Guard witnesses military exe ..

Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait

49 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German Pre ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former pr ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East