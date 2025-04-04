Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scopus Index

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 02:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) Abu Dhabi University (ADU)’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programmes (ORSP) marks a milestone in its research and academic journey by surpassing 4,000 research publications in the prestigious Scopus Index.
This achievement reflects ADU’s commitment to high-impact research that contributes to global discourse and addresses pressing societal challenges across diverse fields, including but not limited to engineering and technology, business, management and economics, health sciences, mathematics, and physical sciences.
With 16.9% of its research ranked among the world’s top 10% most cited publications and 27.5% appearing in the top 10% journals by CiteScore, ADU continues to elevate its scholarly influence.
The university’s research has collectively gathered 77,445 citations, with an impressive 19.4 citations per publication, underscoring the depth and significance of its contributions to the global academic landscape.
Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation and Academic Development at ADU, said, “With over 4,000 Scopus-indexed publications and significant international collaborations, Abu Dhabi University continues to lead the way in groundbreaking research. From day one, we have tirelessly worked to enhance our research capabilities and expand our global impact. Such achievements reflect our commitment to advancing knowledge and addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.
Our faculty and researchers are not only pushing the scientific boundaries, but they are also driving meaningful global knowledge-sharing. By strengthening partnerships and promoting interdisciplinary research, we are actively contributing to the UAE’s vision for an innovation-driven future, ensuring that our work has a tangible impact on both local and global communities."
Furthermore, the university’s Field-Weighted Citation Impact (FWCI) stands at 2.55, surpassing global benchmarks and highlighting the profound impact of its research initiatives.
The excellence is underpinned by an extensive network of international collaborations, with 67.6% of its publications stemming from partnerships with 2,471 institutions worldwide.
These collaborations, including esteemed academic and research institutions such as Texas A&M University, USA, University of Oxford, UK and University of Louisville, USA, to mention a few examples, have resulted in 2,336 co-authored publications, further reflecting ADU’s dedication to fostering interdisciplinary research and advancing cross-border scientific innovation.
As ADU continues to build on its trajectory of international research excellence, the university remains focused on cultivating a dynamic academic environment, nurturing strategic global partnerships, enriching the global body of knowledge, and empowering scholars to create impactful, innovative research that addresses both local and global challenges.
