Abu Dhabi University, Universiti Sains Malaysia establish partnerships to enhance research activities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed a collaboration agreement with the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang (USM), a public institution of higher learning and a pioneering, transdisciplinary research-intensive university.

The agreement focuses on both universities' mutual goals, including promoting and establishing partnerships to develop, support, and enhance research activities, educational programmes, and training in media and communication.

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of the Abu Dhabi University, and Professor Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan, Vice-Chancellor of the Universiti Sains Malaysia, signed the agreement in the presence of Dr. Sreethi Nair, Dean of ADU's College of Arts and Sciences, and Dr. Nurzali Ismail, Dean of the school of Communication at USM.

USM will work with ADU on exchange programmes, programme development, research, and other educational projects of common interest.

USM is Malaysia's premier research university and one of the top public universities in Malaysia. It is rated 142 in the QS Global World University Rankings 2021. The 50-year-old School of Communication is one of the leading schools for media and communication in Asia.

"We are ecstatic to team up with a global brand like USM. Their experience will enable ADU and USM students to learn from professionals in the field of arts and sciences and offer them an eye-opening experience that will be a stepping stone into their future career.

Such relationships let academic institutions come together to exchange information that will empower the youth of today and nurture their sense of curiosity and develop their intellectual potential," Professor Waqar said.

The research partnership is one of the key areas where both institutions will be collaborating, researching topics of mutual interest that will contribute to the development of local and global knowledge connected to media and communication. Both institutions are looking to expand their research subjects into diverse fields, including media literacy, environmental communication, pedagogy, and corporate communication.

Adikan, in turn, commented, "We are proud to be partnering with one of the UAE's top academic institutions to bring academic and research expertise to students across the country and enhance their learning journey. Partnering with ADU, a world-class institution that considers diversity to be among its key strengths, is aligned with our efforts to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion among our students and faculty from a myriad of nationalities. We are optimistic that this collaboration will be fruitful in the domains of research and professional development."

Within the memorandum’s framework, this agreement will pave the way for cooperation in developing a master's programme for ADU in the most sought-after fields of communication such as integrated marketing communication, digital media production, and multimedia.