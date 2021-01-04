UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi University, Universiti Sains Malaysia Establish Partnerships To Enhance Research Activities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:15 PM

Abu Dhabi University, Universiti Sains Malaysia establish partnerships to enhance research activities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed a collaboration agreement with the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang (USM), a public institution of higher learning and a pioneering, transdisciplinary research-intensive university.

The agreement focuses on both universities' mutual goals, including promoting and establishing partnerships to develop, support, and enhance research activities, educational programmes, and training in media and communication.

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of the Abu Dhabi University, and Professor Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan, Vice-Chancellor of the Universiti Sains Malaysia, signed the agreement in the presence of Dr. Sreethi Nair, Dean of ADU's College of Arts and Sciences, and Dr. Nurzali Ismail, Dean of the school of Communication at USM.

USM will work with ADU on exchange programmes, programme development, research, and other educational projects of common interest.

USM is Malaysia's premier research university and one of the top public universities in Malaysia. It is rated 142 in the QS Global World University Rankings 2021. The 50-year-old School of Communication is one of the leading schools for media and communication in Asia.

"We are ecstatic to team up with a global brand like USM. Their experience will enable ADU and USM students to learn from professionals in the field of arts and sciences and offer them an eye-opening experience that will be a stepping stone into their future career.

Such relationships let academic institutions come together to exchange information that will empower the youth of today and nurture their sense of curiosity and develop their intellectual potential," Professor Waqar said.

The research partnership is one of the key areas where both institutions will be collaborating, researching topics of mutual interest that will contribute to the development of local and global knowledge connected to media and communication. Both institutions are looking to expand their research subjects into diverse fields, including media literacy, environmental communication, pedagogy, and corporate communication.

Adikan, in turn, commented, "We are proud to be partnering with one of the UAE's top academic institutions to bring academic and research expertise to students across the country and enhance their learning journey. Partnering with ADU, a world-class institution that considers diversity to be among its key strengths, is aligned with our efforts to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion among our students and faculty from a myriad of nationalities. We are optimistic that this collaboration will be fruitful in the domains of research and professional development."

Within the memorandum’s framework, this agreement will pave the way for cooperation in developing a master's programme for ADU in the most sought-after fields of communication such as integrated marketing communication, digital media production, and multimedia.

Related Topics

World Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Malaysia Media From Agreement Top Asia

Recent Stories

Smartphone of the year – realme 6 Pro

13 minutes ago

CDA seals illegal buildings at various places of c ..

8 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 1,020 more COVID-19 cases, 64,264 ..

9 minutes ago

Taliban Threaten Response to US-Supported Airstrik ..

9 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 13 new locally transmitte ..

9 minutes ago

Boy killed over old enmity in sargodha

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.