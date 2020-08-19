UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi University Well-equipped For Hybrid Education Model

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi University, ADU, has announced that it will commence the 2020-2021 academic year with a hybrid education model. The model will combine in-classroom education with distance learning enabled by the University’s digital platforms.

Commenting on the announcement, Salem Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations at ADU, said, "In line with Ministry of Education’s precautionary measures and protocols, ADU has adopted a hybrid education model ahead of the new academic year. This novel system is designed to meet the academic needs of students in relation to their course requirements. Students will have the opportunity to participate in lectures, seminars, and laboratory sessions virtually or in-person, and all precautionary measures are being implemented to ensure the health and safety of our academic community."

Complete with both online and on-campus elements, the hybrid system will include virtual activities, including short exams, oral tests, and postgraduate thesis discussions.

Some activities will take place on-campus with a capacity of 50 percent for students, faculty, and staff. In-person engagements include research, access to the University’s laboratory and studios, and final examinations.

Al Dhaheri continued, "We are pleased to collaborate with Tamouh Healthcare to conduct testing for all our students, faculty, and staff, in line with our main priority to ensure a safe return for all members of the ADU community."

Abdullah Al Rashdi, the spokesperson for Tamouh Healthcare, said, "We are pleased to offer ADU employees and students free COVID-19 testing using the rapid DPI laser technology, which yields results in just a few minutes. This cooperation is part of our long-standing partnership with ADU, in line with our social responsibility to ensure the health and wellbeing of all members of the ADU community, enabling students to continue their academic journey."

