Abu Dhabi University’s new Al Ain campus announces 90% completion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) Abu Dhabi University, ADU, has announced that construction work on its new Al Ain campus is now 90% complete.

Set in Al Ain’s Asharej district, the new campus is set to be delivered by Q3 of 2020 and meets One-Pearl Estidama requirements for design and operational sustainability.

ADU said in a statement that over 350 labourers have been involved in the development of the new campus, completing one million hours of work, with all construction efforts following stringent health and safety standards set by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi University, said, "The new campus will expand student numbers and offer them a well-rounded educational environment that keeps pace with the fast-evolving era we live in.

"

"ADU is a leading UAE institution, constantly recognised internationally for the quality of our education and research, and ranks the 27th best university in the Arab world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age," Al Dhaheri added.

During its first phase, the Al Ain campus is set to be home to 2,500 students, with capacity of 5,000 students in total when fully completed. The 54,000 sqm purpose-built facility that opens soon will include 137 offices for staff and faculty, 36 state-of-the-art scientific laboratories empowered by artificial intelligence, a moot courtroom, 36 classrooms and a wide variety of facilities such as a gymnasium, aerobics studio, games room and cafeteria. The final additions will consist of a library with an office for the Student Council.