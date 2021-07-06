Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine guidelines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has updated the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members.

Those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day 7.

Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 12 days and take a PCR test on day 11.

If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day 12.

Those in contact and registered in the home quarantine programme can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres at Zayed Port, Mafraq Hospital and ADNEC (Abu Dhabi City), Al Ain Convention Centre, Al Khubiaisi, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, as well as all SEHA hospitals in Al Dhafra.