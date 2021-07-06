UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Updates Home Quarantine Guidelines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine guidelines

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has updated the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members.

Those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day 7.

Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 12 days and take a PCR test on day 11.

If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day 12.

Those in contact and registered in the home quarantine programme can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres at Zayed Port, Mafraq Hospital and ADNEC (Abu Dhabi City), Al Ain Convention Centre, Al Khubiaisi, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, as well as all SEHA hospitals in Al Dhafra.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi All

Recent Stories

Shafqat Mahmood advises students stop spending tim ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives during last 24 hours ..

44 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 6, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

13 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.