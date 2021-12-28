UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Updates Procedure To Enter The Emirate From Within UAE

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the procedure to enter the emirate from within the UAE by requiring green pass for vaccinated individuals and a negative PCR test result for those who are not vaccinated.

Effective Thursday, 30th December 2021, in addition to using EDE scanners to rapidly detect potential COVID-19 cases, the new entry requirements are in line with efforts to continue enhancing precautionary measures to protect public health.

To enter the emirate from within the UAE, vaccinated people will now show green status on Alhosn App and unvaccinated categories are required to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours.

