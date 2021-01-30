Abu Dhabi updates procedures to enter the emirate from within the UAE based on test type

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from within the country, effective from Monday, 1st February. The decision is part of the proactive efforts to enhance precautionary measures to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19.

The procedures continue to allow entry into the emirate within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result. Those remaining in the emirate for four days or more, must take a PCR test on day four of entry, and to take another PCR test on day eight of entry for those staying for eight days or more.

The updated procedures allow entry into the emirate with a negative DPI test result but within 24 hours instead of 48 hours.

DPI tests cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi two consecutive times, which could be proven using Alhosn app. Those entering Abu Dhabi using a DPI test and staying in the emirate for more than 48 hours, must take a PCR test on day three of entry, and take another PCR test on day seven of entry for those staying for seven days or more.

The procedures apply to all UAE citizens and residents, including Abu Dhabi residents, except for volunteers in Phase III vaccine clinical trials and those who are vaccinated as part of national vaccination programmes who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on Alhosn app, who should adhere to their respective protocols.

Those who do not take the required tests are liable for fines.