UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Updates Procedures To Enter The Emirate From Within The UAE Based On Test Type

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 02:45 PM

Abu Dhabi updates procedures to enter the emirate from within the UAE based on test type

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from within the country, effective from Monday, 1st February. The decision is part of the proactive efforts to enhance precautionary measures to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19.

The procedures continue to allow entry into the emirate within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result. Those remaining in the emirate for four days or more, must take a PCR test on day four of entry, and to take another PCR test on day eight of entry for those staying for eight days or more.

The updated procedures allow entry into the emirate with a negative DPI test result but within 24 hours instead of 48 hours.

DPI tests cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi two consecutive times, which could be proven using Alhosn app. Those entering Abu Dhabi using a DPI test and staying in the emirate for more than 48 hours, must take a PCR test on day three of entry, and take another PCR test on day seven of entry for those staying for seven days or more.

The procedures apply to all UAE citizens and residents, including Abu Dhabi residents, except for volunteers in Phase III vaccine clinical trials and those who are vaccinated as part of national vaccination programmes who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on Alhosn app, who should adhere to their respective protocols.

Those who do not take the required tests are liable for fines.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi February Gold All From

Recent Stories

UAE offers citizenship to peoples from around the ..

34 minutes ago

Citrus production can be boosted up by adopting mo ..

13 minutes ago

SPI based weekly inflation goes up 0.52pc

13 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 65 lives, infects 2,179 more in 2 ..

13 minutes ago

WHO virus probe team visits hospital in Wuhan

13 minutes ago

ITP's campaign in full swing to stop use of unauth ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.