Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre recycles more than 1.2 tonnes of construction and demolition waste in 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, has stepped up its efforts to recycle the Construction and Demolition, C&D, waste in Abu Dhabi as part of the centre’s strategic plan to implement a world-class waste management system in the emirate.

The move is part of Tadweer’s commitment to implementing the Abu Dhabi Executive Council's resolution that mandates the use of a minimum quantity of 40 per cent recycled material in different road and construction projects across the emirate.

Over the past year, Tadweer has received 1,808,291 tonnes of C&D waste from the Abu Dhabi region, accounting for 26 per cent of the total waste handled by its facilities. Of this, the centre recycled 1,236,814 tonnes, representing 70 per cent of the total R&D waste collected from the region, and the equivalent of 149 domes of the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi.

Located on Hameem Road in the emirate, Tadweer’s facility boasts a capacity to recycle 8,000 tonnes of C&D waste per day. It produces four different sizes of recycled aggregate, and sand to use in the construction of various infrastructure projects across the emirate.

Since 2010, the facility has produced 13,842,072 tonnes of recycled aggregate from C&D waste, the equivalent of 5,300km of roads, which is similar to building a road that stretches for 40 percent of the Earth’s diameter.

Using advanced treatment and recycling processes, the recycled aggregate from the facility is used in the construction of several landmarks and vital infrastructure projects in the Emirate including Louvre Museum - Abu Dhabi, Ghweifat International Highway, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Etihad Rail project.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, said, "Tadweer’s strategy is focused on the development of innovative solutions for the effective management of waste in an eco-friendly manner. This strategy allows the emirate to reduce pollution and protect its environment for future generations in line with its sustainable development agenda."

Tadweer is also tasked with carrying out pest control, educating communities about the significance of protecting the environment, and encouraging them to adopt sound environmental habits to drive sustainable development.