Abu Dhabi welcomes first flight from new King Abdulaziz International Airport

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) Abu Dhabi International Airport, AUH, welcomed the Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saudia, flight from the new King Abdulaziz International Airport, KAIA, in Jeddah on Saturday. As one of the first international flights from the new airport, it demonstrated the strong links between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The flight from the new King Abdulaziz International Airport took flight on Saturday 10th August at 14:44 local time. The flight, an Airbus A320 operated by Saudia, landed in Abu Dhabi International Airport at 18:17 local time, and was greeted by Abu Dhabi Airport officials, along with a customary water cannon salute.

The new King Abdulaziz International Airport, which has been soft-launched in 2019, will be able to process 30 million passengers per year, with over 800,000 square metres of airport lounges, and the world’s largest aviation air traffic control tower, standing at 136 metres. Saudia will be operating a daily flight from Jeddah to Abu Dhabi and vice versa.

Speaking of the flight’s arrival, Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "It has been our pleasure to welcome this flight from the new King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The new airport in Jeddah is both an impressive engineering feat and a breath-taking piece of architecture. I am delighted that Abu Dhabi International Airport was one of the first international destinations for flights from the new airport."

Thompson continued: "The UAE has enjoyed historically close relations with Saudi Arabia, and the city of Abu Dhabi is a top destination for tourists from across the Kingdom looking for a short break in the GCC. Those visiting us from Jeddah will be able to experience all that Abu Dhabi has to offer, whether that is the stunning Sheikh Zayed Mosque, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, or the recently opened Presidential Palace, Qasr Al Watan. Saudi nationals who transit through Abu Dhabi to destinations in the United State of America will also be able to make use of our US Immigration pre-clearance facility, allowing travellers to the US to clear the American border before they fly," he said.