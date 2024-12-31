Abu Dhabi Wins Bid To Host International Aquarium Congress In 2030
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) The International Aquarium Congress (IAC) will be held in Abu Dhabi in 2030 following a successful bid led by the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi (NAAD) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).
NAAD led the presentation of the winning bid during the 2024 IAC in Mexico, securing the 2030 IAC scheduled for October or November, which will bring the event to the middle East for the first time.
Opened in 2021, the aquarium was awarded due to its modern display innovations, wildlife rescue programme and conservation projects, and its extensive educational content.
Since its establishment in 1960, the IAC has convened every three years as the leading platform for fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in the aquarium sector, bringing together a global audience of aquarium professionals, researchers, and educators to share innovations and expertise in aquatic science and management.
The winning bid highlights Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a leading hub for meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions (MICE) and regional business events.
Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, said, “We are honoured to host the International Aquarium Congress 2030 in Abu Dhabi, marking its first appearance in the Middle East.
This event underscores our commitment to supporting thought leaders and experts across diverse fields while serving as a steadfast partner for global business events and MICE activities.”
Paul Robert Hamilton, General Manager of The National Aquarium, said, “Having built 13 public aquariums around the world and being in the industry for more than 25 years, I knew that we had something very special with The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi as a destination is quickly becoming the first choice for many major global events due to its readiness to host international travellers, its state-of-the-art facilities and connectivity through airlines.”
The successful bid underscores ADCEB’s strategic focus on collaborating with diverse international conferences and professional associations, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a destination of choice for large-scale MICE and business events.
The NAAD, a prominent member of the International Aquariums Network, emphasised the congress’s mission to focus on nature and address human activities affecting global aquatic ecosystems.
Recent Stories
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi wins bid to host International Aquarium Congress in 20302 minutes ago
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of Office of Deputy Cha ..33 minutes ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner47 minutes ago
-
India's advanced facility to test purity of collectors’ item Himalayan pashmina shawls1 hour ago
-
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination1 hour ago
-
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Centre1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders2 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman2 hours ago
-
EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donation campaign2 hours ago
-
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December3 hours ago
-
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo3 hours ago