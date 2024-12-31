Abu Dhabi wins bid to host International Aquarium Congress in 2030

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) The International Aquarium Congress (IAC) will be held in Abu Dhabi in 2030 following a successful bid led by the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi (NAAD) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

NAAD led the presentation of the winning bid during the 2024 IAC in Mexico, securing the 2030 IAC scheduled for October or November, which will bring the event to the middle East for the first time.

Opened in 2021, the aquarium was awarded due to its modern display innovations, wildlife rescue programme and conservation projects, and its extensive educational content.

Since its establishment in 1960, the IAC has convened every three years as the leading platform for fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in the aquarium sector, bringing together a global audience of aquarium professionals, researchers, and educators to share innovations and expertise in aquatic science and management.

The winning bid highlights Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a leading hub for meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions (MICE) and regional business events.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, said, “We are honoured to host the International Aquarium Congress 2030 in Abu Dhabi, marking its first appearance in the Middle East.

This event underscores our commitment to supporting thought leaders and experts across diverse fields while serving as a steadfast partner for global business events and MICE activities.”

Paul Robert Hamilton, General Manager of The National Aquarium, said, “Having built 13 public aquariums around the world and being in the industry for more than 25 years, I knew that we had something very special with The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi as a destination is quickly becoming the first choice for many major global events due to its readiness to host international travellers, its state-of-the-art facilities and connectivity through airlines.”

The successful bid underscores ADCEB’s strategic focus on collaborating with diverse international conferences and professional associations, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a destination of choice for large-scale MICE and business events.

The NAAD, a prominent member of the International Aquariums Network, emphasised the congress’s mission to focus on nature and address human activities affecting global aquatic ecosystems.