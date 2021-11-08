Abu Dhabi wins four World Travel Awards for its diversity as tourist destination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi has been awarded four prestigious accolades at the 28th annual World Travel Awards in recognition of the emirate’s efforts to establish itself as a leading global tourist destination.

Considered to be the highest awards in the field of tourism, the accolades reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the international travel and tourism industry, with travel industry professionals, media, and consumers casting votes for what they consider the best in the travel industry globally.

Through the efforts of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) along with strategic partnerships with a number of entities, the UAE capital continues to strengthen its position on the global tourism map.

With the appetite for travel to Abu Dhabi stronger than ever, the diversity of the tourism proposition in the emirate contributed to it securing awards for ‘Middle East’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2021’, ‘Middle East’s Leading Marketing Campaign 2021’, ‘Middle East’s Leading sports Tourism Destination 2021’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Wedding Destination 2021’.

The ‘Middle East’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2021’ recognises Abu Dhabi for playing host to a vast range of world-class, global business events, providing guests with the opportunity to network with notable personalities from all over the world.

The second award, ‘Middle East’s Leading Marketing Campaign 2021’ is a result of the engaging and impressive ‘It’s Always Summer in Abu Dhabi’ campaign that offered a series of thrilling activities and unmissable events to keep residents and visitors entertained.

The third award, ‘Middle East’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination 2021’ is a prestigious accolade secured due to it being a premium destination and celebrates Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the world’s top sporting events, including the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship and UFC Fight Island events amongst others.

The fourth award, ‘Middle East’s Leading Wedding Destination 2021’ recognises Abu Dhabi’s beautiful locations and unparalleled hospitality, making it the top choice for individuals ‘tying the knot’.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi is home to the most important international events and with its vast array of offerings, has focussed on enriching the visitor’s experience even during the height of the pandemic. Under the strong leadership and guidance of DCT Abu Dhabi, the emirate continues to enhance its tourism offerings and consolidate its position on the global tourism map."